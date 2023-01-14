News

BBC Sport pundit declares full confidence in Newcastle United

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team take on Fulham.

It is third against sixth in the Premier League table, as both sides look to build on excellent starts to the season.

Marco Silva not happy at all though that his Fulham side have to kick-off against Newcastle United, only 64 hours after the final whistle blew on their 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Thursday night.

In contrast, Eddie Howe and his players have had five days to prepare and recover after Tuesday night’s dominant win over Leicester.

Both sides come into this match in great Premier League form, Fulham winning their last four, whilst Newcastle United in their last 11 PL games have won eight and drawn three. Their most recent Premier League match seeing Newcastle become the first away side not to lose in the PL at The Emirates, plus that also the first game home and away where Arsenal have failed to score in a PL match this season.

Speaking to BBC Sport, despite the recent form of both sides, Chris Sutton sees only one winner.

Predicting a 3-0 home win, the BBC Sport pundit thinks Newcastle United ‘will have too much’ for Fulham.

Away from home this season, Fulham have picked up 13 points compared to 18 at home.

Interesting to look into their away results which have produced four wins, four defeats and one draw.

Fulham have drawn at Wolves, as well as winning at Forest, Leicester, Palace and Leeds,, all five of these clubs currently in the bottom eight in the table.

On the other hand Marco Silva’s side have lost at top five clubs Tottenham, Man City and Arsenal, as well as at West Ham. In their nine away games scoring 14 and conceding 13.

That compares to Newcastle’s record of five wins, four draws and no defeats at St James’ Park. NUFC scoring 17 and conceding five. However, three goals were conceded to Man City, with only two conceded in the other eight home PL games.

Indeed, in these past 13 months, Eddie Howe’s team have only lost once in the Premier League at home, that sole defeat in 19 home matches to Liverpool last season.

Chris Sutton doesn’t think the defeat last Saturday at Sheff Wed will have any bearing on Sunday’s match and considering Eddie Howe made eight changes, it will be a very different side that takes on Fulham.

Indeed, having made eight changes for Sheff Wed, from the team that drew at Arsenal, the NUFC boss reverted straight back to his first eleven on Tuesday night when they absolutely dominated and beat Leicester in the League Cup quarters.

The expectation fore sure was that an exact same eleven would face Fulham as well, however, Eddie Howe saying on Friday that he now has a decision to make after Joelinton was charged with drink driving in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Here’s hoping the BBC Sport pundit’s declaration of ‘No shocks here’ at St James’ Park proves correct.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“It was too little, too late for Newcastle when they brought their big guns off the bench to chase the game against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

“But I don’t think that defeat has any bearing on their league form.

“Eddie Howe’s side bounced back to pummel Leicester in the Carabao Cup in midweek and they are on a high after reaching the semi-finals – their fans will be too.

“Fulham have surprised a lot of people this season but I think the Magpies will have too much for them.

“No shocks here.”

“Prediction: Newcastle United 3 Fulham 0”

