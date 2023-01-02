Opinion

BBC Sport pundit admits he got it wrong ahead of Newcastle United visit to Arsenal

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team travelling to Arsenal for Tuesday night’s match.

A massive match for both teams as they look to get 2023 off to the best possible start.

A win for Arsenal would see them pull 10 points clear of Man City and 12 ahead of Newcastle.

Victory for Newcastle United would see them jump into second ahead of Man City, who are away at Chelsea on Thursday.

The BBC Sport pundit admits he got it badly wrong ahead of the last round of Premier League fixtures. Confidently predicting a win for Newcastle over Leeds and Arsenal to start finding it tougher at the top, with defeat to Brighton.

The reality proved so different, as Arsenal actually increased their lead at the top, the 4-2 win at Brighton combined with draws for Man City (home to Everton) and Newcastle, seeing Mikel Arteta’s men looking the real deal now as arguably title favourites.

Chris Sutton points out that Newcastle did deserve to beat Leeds and were simply unlucky, as they were the dominant team. However, he has predicted Eddie Howe’s run of 14 games (all competitions) to end at The Emirates, forecasting a 2-1 home win.

Arsenal did to Brighton what Newcastle managed away at Leicester on Boxing Day, fast out of the traps and their enterprising play leading to a goal in the first few minutes and effectively winning the game so early. Interesting to see what Eddie Howe does with both tactics and team selection against the league leaders, Kieran Trippier misses through suspension, whilst he has the option of bringing in Callum Wilson and/or ASM in, at the other end of the pitch.

As this up to date Premier League table shows…

…Arsenal fully deserve to be at the top, having picked up 43 points from a possible 48. This is the kind of form the likes of Man City and Liverpool in some of the recent title wins, in four of the last five seasons the team at the top has ended the season with 93 points or more.

In terms of home form, Arsenal have a perfect seven wins out of seven. However, one small positive sign of encouragement is that only against relegation favourites Forest, have the Gunners managed a clean sheet at home.

Newcastle have been superb at the back this season and the last 14 games (all competitions) have only seen five goals conceded and you have to go back to August 2022 to find a match where NUFC conceded more than one goal.

Also in favour of Eddie Howe’s side, is the fact that only Arsenal have a better away record than Newcastle United this season. Four wins, three draws and just that one defeat at Anfield, NUFC scoring 15 goals and conceding only six.

Look away now if you were wondering how Newcastle usually do at The Emirates, having lost on the last 10 Premier League visits and not even scoring a single goal in the last six.

This though is a new era, Eddie Howe having done an incredible job and finally NUFC having owners who are trying to give the club the best chance on the pitch.

Arsenal are worthy favourites to win the match but as I say, only one home PL match have they kept a clean sheet and Newcastle now a team that has developed a habit of not conceding many goals (none at all in the last 8+ hours of football), whilst at the same time scoring a fair few away from home. Only Arsenal (18) and Leicester (17) have scored more PL goals on their travels than NUFC’s 15.

An intriguing game lies ahead and BBC Sport man Chris Sutton has gone for a 2-1 win to Arsenal. Hopefully, he will once again be admitting he got it wrong by the end of Tuesday night.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“I was wrong about both of these teams last time out.

“Newcastle were unlucky not to beat Leeds, but I was miles out when I said Arsenal would lose to Brighton.

“Although the Gunners had to weather a storm at the end of the game.

“Arsenal are seven points clear at the top of the table now, and they are coping with every problem that gets thrown at them.

“It will be the same again here.

“Newcastle are well organised defensively, but Mikel Arteta’s side are so impressive going forward.

“Arsenal’s other two league games in January are against Tottenham (away) and Manchester United (home).

“At the end of this month, we will have a much better idea about whether they can go the distance in the title race, but at the moment they look like they mean business.

“Prediction: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 1”

