Opinion

BBC Sport main man pays tribute to Newcastle United signing who is best in his position in European football

Phil McNulty is the chief football writer at BBC Sport.

He has now been forced to acknowledge the undeniable truth.

Newcastle United have the best performer in his position out of all the main European leagues.

The BBC Sport man pointing to clean sheets this season and Nick Pope is out on his own at the top of the stats.

In 24 games (all competitions) for Newcastle United this season, Pope has kept a remarkable 16 clean sheets.

The next best in the major European leagues are:

14 Barcelona

14 Man City

14 Real Sociedad

14 Arsenal

14 Man Utd

The fact that Nick Pope is now on a run of ten clean sheets in a row, means that finally he is getting at least some of the recognition he has deserved for his outstanding form this season, whether it is from BBC Sport or wherever.

In this run of ten clean sheets, it includes the Crystal Palace Carabao Cup game that went to penalties, Nick Pope keeping Newcastle in the competition with an outstanding three saves from the spot-kicks.

Pretty safe to say that if Eddie Howe hadn’t included Pope in that early round, NUFC wouldn’t now be on the brink of a potential Wembley final.

The thing that gets me, is that Nick Pope wasn’t exactly an unknown quantity.

Nick Pope had been involved with England since 2018 and before signing for Newcastle United had been included in 39 matchday squads for the national side.

Whilst when he had actually got onto the pitch, the then Burnley keeper had made eight England appearances, only conceding one goal and helping Gareth Southgate’s team to eight wins out of eight.

Also, whilst Burnley were / are a low profile club, even when in the Premier League, it surely should have been noted that topping off an excellent series of seasons in goal for the Turf Moor club, Nick Pope helped them to the tenth lowest number of goals conceded last season, despite the fact they were relegated.

Eddie Howe had a very decent keeper in Martin Dubravka BUT he had no doubts that £10m for Nick Pope last summer was an absolute stunning bargain.

Finally, the members of the meedia are starting to belatedly catch up on that fact…

BBC Sport main man Phil McNulty now making these observations:

‘Newcastle United’s new era of riches under their Saudi Arabian owners has brought fresh ambition and big spending – but the £10m handed over to Burnley for Nick Pope looks like a snip.

Bigger money may have been spent elsewhere but few signings anywhere are giving better value for money than the 30-year-old England keeper and he proved more than his worth as Newcastle moved closer to the major trophy that has eluded them since 1969.

History weighs heavily on Newcastle and their fanatical support and it has been joined by huge expectation since Mike Ashley sold up. Now they will be firm favourites to reach the Carabao Cup final after Joelinton’s second-half goal gave them a narrow semi-final first leg victory at Southampton.

It has been a long, agonising wait since that Inter Cities’ Fairs Cup win, but hopes are rising that the long, barren years may finally coming to an end judging by the Toon Army’s wild scenes of celebration at the final whistle.

And at the heart of it all was the magnificent Pope and a mean-spirited defence that refuses to yield, providing a rock-solid foundation for manager Eddie Howe’s Newcastle rebuild.

Pope’s shutout at Southampton, in which he made two crucial saves from substitute Che Adams with the match scoreless, means he now has a remarkable record of 10 successive clean sheets in all competitions. According to Opta stats going back to August 2012, this makes him the first goalkeeper with a Premier League side to achieve such a feat.

He has kept 16 clean sheets in 24 games this season, a vastly superior ratio to anyone else, with Manchester United’s David de Gea ranked second with 12 from 27 games.

Pope gives off an air of confidence and assurance behind Newcastle’s defence, and that is impacting on opposing strikers, as Adams was not precise enough to beat the keeper’s outstretched left foot with Southampton’s best chance of the night.

And to add to his impressive list of statistics, Pope has not conceded a goal since Newcastle United’s last visit to St Mary’s on 6 November, which ended in a 4-1 win for the visitors.

Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes was perhaps getting giddy on the heady scent of victory when he described Pope as “the best goalkeeper in the world” in his post-match interview but there is no doubt he is having a magnificent season.

Pope was in England’s World Cup squad in Qatar, where he was regarded as third choice behind Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale. Manager Gareth Southgate’s decision to stay on will maintain Pickford, deservedly, in pole position but Pope is doing all in his powers to make his case.

When Howe was Bournemouth’s manager, a criticism aimed at him was that for all their attacking enterprise, he could not shore up their defence.

The same charges cannot be made now; an outstanding defence is built around his signings Pope, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Dan Burn alongside those players he inherited.

It has resulted in what is potentially shaping up as a dream season, with a Wembley appearance, their first in a major final since the 1999 FA Cup, and their arrival in the Premier League’s upper reaches, where they sit third behind leaders Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City.

And if the goals have dried up in recent weeks, Newcastle can still count on that defence, which is the top flight’s meanest with only 11 goals conceded in 20 matches, with 14 goals lost in 26 games in all competitions.

It is on this platform that Newcastle flourish and they will be confident of finishing the job against Southampton in front of what is sure to be a fevered capacity crowd on Tyneside in the second leg.’

