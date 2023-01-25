Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United post-Southampton match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s semi-final first left 1-0 win at Southampton.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments (occasional mackem with the crayons out…?), or at the very least more concentrating on the football side of things.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some Southampton fans also contributing…

‘It wasn’t the Saints night tonight. Very frustrated in the end.

Will this be Newcastle’s first major trophy in 67 years?!

They’ve got a very good chance with their defense and Nick Pope in goal.They don’t give much away..

Well played Newcastle.’

‘I hope Newcastle play Forest in the final, are leading, then Forest fans invade the pitch so they have to have a replay …’

‘What I don’t get is how Nick Pope wasn’t sent off. He wiped out the Southampton player outside the box to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity. Crazy he escaped without a red.’

‘Because he came out and won the ball.’

‘The Newcastle keeper assaulted one of the saints players and nothing happened.’

‘The comments on this are bizarre. He got there first and won the ball. Southampton player was nowhere near it. It probably should have been a free kick to Newcastle.’

‘Newcastle need to get a more clinical finisher in front of a goal.’

‘Well done Magpies….this Liverpool fan is among many of all different clubs that want the Toon to win this cup! Too long overdue!’

‘What were the commentators waffling on about Southampton goal a clear handball but they spent 5 mins claiming Southampton had been hard done too, Newcastle should have won by 3 at least.’

‘Fair result .. should have been more

Good luck to NEWCASTLE … looking good for a long overdue Wembley appearance.’

‘Loving Newcastle success under the messiah Eddie Howe,all AFCB fans are happy for him and NUFC.’

‘There is a nasty streak in this Newcastle side, they are a solid unit and really get in the faces of the opposition. Watching them tonight, you can see the job Eddie Howe has done.’

‘Newcastle are having their best season in 30 years….’

‘Only took state backing, literally relegation bound without it.’

‘As a neutral I was shocked at the crudeness of some of the tackling by Southampton players. Shocking.

Mara should have least had a yellow card for kicking Schar – dangeorus play, but the referee did nothing.

Thank goodness that the team that tried to play football won the game.’

‘Great travelling support from the Geordies as always.

Would love to see you get to Wembley and win it.

From a Wednesday fan!’

‘City fan who respects totally what Howe has done..

Fantastic.

But boy do u need a striker. To quote Del Boy. Do that and the world is your lobster.’

‘Enjoyed the game until Murphy waved bye bye like a spoiled children. I’d have booked him. Other than that, well played Newcastle.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 24 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 73

Southampton:

Caleta-Car Red Card 86

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 44% (40%) Newcastle 56% (60%)

Total shots were Southampton 13 (3) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were Southampton 4 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 67), Almiron (Murphy 78), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 67)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

