Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United post-Crystal Palace match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s frustrating draw at Crystal Palace.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments (occasional mackem with the crayons out…?), or at the very least more concentrating on the football side of things.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some Crystal Palace fans also contributing…

‘I still do a double take when I see Arsenal at the top of the PL and Newcastle in 3rd spot. Quite refreshing.’

‘Pope in for England, The one from Everton out.’

‘Pope will never replace Pickford for England. And rightly so.’

‘Pope’s save was that good even Mateta applauded him.

Proper sportsman to do so.’

‘I’m still surprised the owners haven’t spend a single penny this transfer window for Newcastle UTD. Maybe buy a winger? CAM (similar to Maddison quality)?

Newcastle definitely need reinforcements, especially if they want to compete in cl next season. Better squad depth means more competition for everyone.’

‘Interesting to look at the goal difference pattern at the top of the table. It tells a story – there are 3 teams who have played qualify attacking football, and then there’s also Man United who have somehow scraped their way into the top 4.’

‘I would really like to see Newcastle playing in Europe again.’

‘Newcastle won’t make it with this form, 6 points dropped in the last 4 games.’

‘Read a load of comments. Some forget that just over a year ago NU were drowning, almost bottom of the league.

What has happened has been from hard work, not a little cash and determination BUT this has to be long term project. One step at a time.

If they stay where they are it is a testament to the manager, the players, the fans and the club. Be patient.’

‘Goals have dried up Isak and Saint Maximin need to start games now.’

‘Newcastle’s defence is just formidable.’

‘Palace defended really well again tonight. Newcastle need to add the ability to get around the bus!’

‘Newcastle players looked a bit disappointed with this result, but I don’t think the loyal Geordies are. 3rd in the league with unlimited funds, what a great place to be.’

‘I’m a Palace fan but genuinely hope Newcastle do well in the league. Good luck.’

‘No cutting edge to Newcastle, not good enough upfront.’

‘Watched the Liverpool v Chelsea match and the Toon match today and it was interesting to see both set of players reaction after the match after both drawing

The Liverpool and Chelsea players and Klopp were smiling and joking with each other while the Newcastle players and Howe looked complete dejected at only ending with a draw.

You can draw your own conclusion.’

‘Just home from the game. The Palace played well, huffed and puffed – with only one real chance to score – and Pope produced a World Class save. We seemed to play better without Zaha… Newcastle are up there with the best in the country. Quick attacking play, using their wingers effectively. They should have converted a few of their chances.’

‘EH is a talented coach – looking at their side, you wouldn’t have thought that the vast majority of their players were top 4 material. But the sum of the parts is greater than the whole, and I think they will have what it takes to bring CL football to Newcastle. Exciting journey ahead for you long suffering toon fans, especially when you bring in a couple of quality signings – enjoy.’

‘Both of these teams have great fans and so normally I cheer for them both , but today I wanted Newcastle because 3 points would have strengthened their position for a CL spot .Still a good game and a point for Palace is still a good result which will help them be safe from relegation.’

‘What Impresses me most about Newcastle is the fact they haven’t gone crazy spending money on over inflated big names. As much as I dislike the ownership, they’ve adopted a sensible, measured approach. Also, how good is Eddie Howe? Very exciting times.’

‘I know Newcastle have a lot of money but they also have an excellent Manager. It’s refreshing to see a board stick by a young English manager, they and he deserve the success this season.

Where would Everton be if they had Eddie Howe in the dugout?’

‘Credit Palace points against a couple of top four in same week.’

‘Can’t understand these palace fans chanting f the Saudis

Suggest you look at YOUR advertising boards to see who YOUR club is promoting.’

‘Every club is getting TV money from Qatar who are a worse country for human rights.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 21 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Palace 39% (39%) Newcastle 61% (61%)

Total shots were Palace 6 (3) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Palace 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 15 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 25,350 (Newcastle 2,700)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 69), Almiron (Murphy 86), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 69)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Patrick Vieira – Getting a draw against different level Newcastle United is a great result – Read HERE)

(Extraordinary stats reviewed after Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Read Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – HERE)

