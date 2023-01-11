Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Leicester cup match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s excellent 2-0 quarter-final cup win against Leicester City.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments (occasional mackem with the crayons out…?), or at the very least more concentrating on the football side of things.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some the odd Newcastle supporter and fair few Leicester fans also contributing…

‘WOW! 12 months ago, Newcastle were struggling with the likes of Leicester.

But present day, Newcastle team having 20+ shots against Leicester.

Plus, since the take over, they haven’t splashed the dosh on world class players, yet. But still are the team of the season.

It’s crazy!!!’

‘Great to see a huge club like Newcastle at last moving in the right direction.

They may well fall short of trophies this season but i am sure all their supporters, like the rest of us, want is to see every player play for the shirt like it means something, like you are doing it for the fans.

Well done to Howe his staff and all the players for their application and desire.

Good luck in the semi.’

‘It’s fantastic to see Newcastle having a great season especially after so many turbulent times.

Big club wonderful support and lovely people up there. Good luck for the rest of this season.’

‘Glory seeking fans.Your forgetting the 10k empty gray seats not that long ago.’

‘If I was a Leicester fan, I think I’d be relieved with that score line… could easily been 4 or 5.’

‘I don’t think anyone would begrudge the Toon winning this cup. A trophy is a long time overdue and their fans deserve some glory!’

‘As a Leicester fan I don’t mind Newcastle going all the way.

Gutted, but just bring silverware back to St James, the supporters are magnificent.’

‘I thought Almiron had the biggest smiley face in footie. Then big Dan Burn scored today.’

‘As a die hard Leicester City, well done and congratulations to Newcastle who deserved the victory, enjoy the good times ahead.

Lets hope my City can regroup and salvage the season by staying in the Premier League.’

‘So here’s the answer to all our issues – we make Chris Wood left back, and make Dan Burn centre forward. Sorted!!’

‘Good to see a Newcastle manager and team take the cup comps seriously.

Hope you go on to win it.’

‘I think Newcastle just about shaded that one.’

‘Hope Newcastle win the whole thing.’

‘Newcastle look good. Very good.’

‘So pleased for the brilliant Newcastle fans for reaching the league cup semi final I hope you go on to win the trophy it’s what all you fans deserve up there ! In Eddie Howe you trust !!!!’

‘Well done Newcastle. If the person that suggested the Foxes pay £30million for an incompetent player like Perez is still employed by Leicester they should do the right thing and resign….’

‘I hear Rodgers describe himself as “not a magician”. Pity, as I’d love him to make himself disappear. The better team & without doubt the better manager, both deservedly won tonight. I remember when our players had energy, passion, drive, the desire to fight, press & win matches. Newcastle have that.’

‘I’m surprised there aren’t as many “Arab”, “money” & “corruption”-related comments on this page as one would expect from the jealous people.’

‘Well done tonight Newcastle. Played well.

A genuine question from a Sheffield Wednesday fan. Would you rather be in the Carabao Cup Semi-final or the 4th round of the FA Cup?’

‘Must have been a piece of cake for Newcastle judging by the Leicester performance against Gillingham who are currently the bottom in the football league. I can’t see Newcastle beating both Manchester clubs so they will need to keep their fingers crossed they draw Forest or Wolves.’

‘You would think they had won a cup the way they when on, deluded Newcastle fans again, not a big club till you win things and until then may be then can call themselves a big club.’

‘Well done Saudi Arabia United.’

‘Thanks for taking an interest in Newcastle United Football Club.’

‘It’s absolutely incredible what money can do.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Tuesday 10 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Burn 60, Joelinton 72

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 48% (42%) Newcastle 52% (58%)

Total shots were Leicester 7 (2) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (3)

Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 12 (5)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,009 (1,000 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 90), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 84), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 78)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson, Wood

