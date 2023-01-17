Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Fulham match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s late but deserved victory over Fulham.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments (occasional mackem with the crayons out…?), or at the very least more concentrating on the football side of things.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some Fulham fans also contributing…

‘No one can argue they are a completely different club under their new owners…’

‘A mike dean totally made up penalty. That bloke has to be got rid of.’

‘When Bruno first needed treatment, he needed to go off the field for a few minutes. What do they do? Suddenly, the goalkeeper, who’s barely had a touch, also needs treatment… and both treatments finish at the same time… genius or cheating?’

‘The impressive Newcastle keep another clean sheet and get that elusive goal.

Great season by the toon army. So far.’

‘Impressive Newcastle? What the ‘eck is impressive about Newcastle United?’

‘They’ve only conceded 11 goals all season.

That’s the best defense in the premier league.

That’s quite impressive.

Must take ‘eck of a lot to impress you.’

‘Many more performances like this one and a top 4 finish is totally out of the question for them, Newcastle were so dire.’

‘Fulham defended well but showed no threat. Newcastle dominated and deserved the win. They are showing that they are a good team and a real challenger for a champion’s league place.’

‘Trippier faces up his man on the edge of the box and gets a raking stamp on his lower shin which could very easily be very nasty if its an inch higher or lower, the guy then in question then inexplicably throws himself backwards onto the floor, penalty, pentaly in the eyes of a man who has the luxury of watching a replay in slow motion, I’m sorry but is this game fixed, explain this to me.’

‘This Newcastle side remind me of the Leicester side that won the prem with late goals and victories of narrow margins. I hope Newcastle can do a Leicester.’

‘I, and everyone else outside of Newcastle, don’t.’

‘Little clubs like Fulham shouldn’t be in the top division.

It’s the problem with the English soccer league system that big teams like Sunderland and Middlesbrough can be in the lower leagues while minnows like Brentford and Bournemouth can get promoted.’

‘People on here claiming that NUFCs improvement is due to the new owners.

No

They have a better manager.’

‘All this talk about the Saudis and blood money is getting so boring now , shouldn’t fans be more concerned about Chelsea’s spending.’

‘Eddie Howe is doing magic this season, sensational stuff.’

‘Sorry Mike Dean, Liverpool aren’t going to get in the top 4 even you do try to hamstring the teams above them with your ludicrous VAR calls.’

‘Another late goal conceded, after similar results against Man City and Man Utd. Very frustrating.

But that’s how ruthless the Premier League is. and at least Fulham gave a good account of themselves again. Fair play to Newcastle, they look a very solid outfit.’

‘I am a Leeds supporter but many congrats to both Newcastle and Fulham on their continued success. Newcastle – if they keep their form – can easily challenge for a Champions League spot, and Fulham will continue no doubt to frustrate most teams in the Premiership.

I am not the envious type, but if I was, I would wish this could be where Leeds are at now…’

‘I’m a man united fan, but we’ll done Newcastle ( I believe you will finish in the top 4, other teams underperforming and the likes of Brighton,Fulham and Brentford have been brilliant, but a bit light to progress all season )

Arsenal

City

Man united

Newcastle

And a league cup final to share as favourites usually win a two legged affair, we would of both taken that at the start of the season.’

‘I’ve spent years with fans of other clubs telling me what I want then telling me why that’s unrealistic. The last couple of games have been everything as a Toon fan: a team that tries, a decent cup run and a team that is only on the back pages of Monday’s papers. Tell me which of them is an unrealistic expectation. Honestly, if we never win another game this season I’ll still be over the moon.’

‘How refreshing to see Newcastle United, Fulham and Brighton doing so well. Meanwhile Liverpool and Chelsea dropping like a stone. Great stuff.’

‘Got to eat pie of the humble variety.

Eddie Howe is on one helluva run tbf, amazing turnaround in NUFC.’

‘Amazing what a good manager can do.’

‘Fulham fan here. Disappointed to not get a point, but Newcastle played the better football and with more attacking intent – love watching them play

Diop was immense for us, and Leno is having a superb season. Silva has got us playing as a well-drilled team. Keep it up!’

‘Doesn’t matter which team you support. What is going on at Newcastle is amazing. It is happening and I LOVE IT.’

‘Newcastle definitely a force to be reckoned with now. Keep Eddie happy and there’s nothing that cannot be achieved.

It’s been a long time coming but what a renaissance.’

‘I like the way Newcastle are building a team. Have massive financial backing but are doing it slowly and the correct way. It is bad news for teams like Liverpool who are trying to get back to the top. Arsenal, Man City, Newcastle will be too strong over the next few years, with Man Utd also improving.’

‘Think the game confirmed that these teams are where they are on merit, good away performance by Fulham at a tough venue which probably merited a point , but Newcastle kept plugging away and got the reward in the end, hope both clubs continue to prosper and disturb the accepted pecking order!’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 – Sunday 15 January 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 89

Fulham:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 37% (43%) Newcastle 63% (57%)

Total shots were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 20 (11)

Shots on target were Fulham 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 10 (7)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,247

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Saint-Maximin 45), Longstaff, Willock (Isak 71), Almiron (Murphy 85), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 90+6)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis

