Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Arsenal match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s excellent 0-0 draw at Arsenal.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments (occasional mackem with the crayons out…?), or at the very least more concentrating on the football side of things.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some the odd Newcastle supporter and fair few Leeds fans also contributing…

‘I cant believe how much Arsenal and Newcastle have improved since last season.’

‘Well done Newcastle on a resolute performance, from a Stenhousemuir fan.

Keeps the league interesting, and will no doubt give Arsenal worries based on previous league leading capitulations.’

‘How is this the Newcastle defence. Times have changed.’

‘Need some proper depth in the squad so we can play more route 1 football at the end in games like that. Newcastle defended well, fair play.

Arteta needs to calm down on the touchline he’s a tad embarrassing at times’

‘Arsenal may have got more if they spent less time crying to the Ref.’

‘Shows how far Newcastle have came! Battled hard. If that was Bruce’s team it would’ve been 4 or 5 nil to arsenal. Well done Eddie how and good luck to arsenal for the rest of the season. Hope you win the league.’

‘Dirty oil money.’

‘Let’s park the referees performance a minute…

Fair play to Newcastle, they came with a game plan to frustrate Arsenal and it worked.

As an Arsenal fan, it’s games like this that show the lack of depth in the squad. Need a few reinforcements this month.

But blimey… that ref…’

‘Arteta is a disgrace. His behaviour needs to be reined in.’

‘Fair play Newcastle, very good defence who sat in but got the job done!

For us Gunners, we knew it would be difficult and lacking quality on the bench to change it. There’s a reason Newcastle haven’t conceded in 8hrs and tonight showed it. Penalty, could have been…seen it given.

But top 4 was the aim at the start of season, and we’re well within target, big game next!’

‘Good match, two decent sides doing battle.’

‘Well played Newcastle… great game…’

“Newcastle played anti football. They won’t do well playing like that.’

‘Great result for the Toon, a point at Arsenal is good given how they are playing.’

‘Over the moon with a point but thats the best arsenal passing team i`ve seen in years Arteta does as much twisting as Fergie used to trying to influence decisions GREAT POINT FOR TOON.’

‘Arteta is an embarrassment on the touchline.’

‘How bad were Newcastle though. Playing like Stoke at the bottom of the league, time wasting when they were not even winning. Horrible team.’

‘Ref Madley out of his depth, and Arteta needs sectioning!!! Well played NUFC.’

‘Well defended Newcastle.. but maybe need to show more to mix with the big teams?’

‘Arsenal fan. I’m happy with a point. Newcastle a good team. Third for a reason, and I think top 4 is well within their reach.’

‘Referees are a bunch of cowards. Any decent referee would be dishing yellow cards to bully players and managers.

Arsenal players and manager were like mad dogs at every turn.

Disgraceful behaviour.’

‘Arteta is a complete and utter nutter, he should get fined and get a touchline ban for his antics, for someone like Howe to get annoyed he must have said things out of turn !!!!’

‘Arteta has turned into Klopp on the touchline.’

‘Toon defence is very good. Arteta’s behaviour on the sidelines is awful and a really poor example to set.’

‘Good 0-0 game. Newcastle looking so different. The club should donate free shirts to some of their fans.’

‘Newcastle are very well organised, if not slightly boring. Well played to both them and Arsenal this season, let’s hope the Gunners keep on track to defeat the elite!’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 3 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 67% (63%) Newcastle 33% (37%)

Total shots were Arsenal 17 (7) Newcastle 8 (6)

Shots on target were Arsenal 4 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Arsenal 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 60,319 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 87), Almiron (Murphy 68), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

