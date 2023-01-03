Opinion

As Newcastle v Leicester tickets rapidly sell out – Bonus tickets for NUFC fans set to be made available

Last week, Newcastle v Leicester tickets went on sale to season ticket holders, who were allowed to buy their own seat.

Then on Tuesday (this) morning, the sale was widened at 10am.

Newcastle v Leicester tickets could be bought by members, whilst season ticket holders (who are also automatically members) could also automatically buy extra.

No surprise that business was brisk at 10am, a massive queue as soon as they went on sale online.

Very quickly, all tickets in the lower bowl had sold out.

Whilst I have just checked and at 2pm there are now less than 500 Newcastle v Leicester tickets still on sale, all of these in Level 7 of The Milburn.

For those still yet to get Newcastle v Leicester tickets, a little boost could be on its way.

Last Wednesday afternoon (28 December), Leicester City revealed details of their ticket allocation.

Their announcement (see below) stated that they had received an initial allocation of 3,300 tickets (the official Leicester City website ticketing section actually stated it was 3,332), which is around a hundred more than the usual maximum away allocation for Premier League matches at St James’ Park.

However, Leicester City also stated that they had the ‘flexibility to increase the initial allocation’ if the demand was there.

No figure in their announcement as to how many that could be increased to BUT once again, if you looked at their website ticketing section, it said that Leicester City could have a maximum of 4,800 tickets in total, if they had enough fans wanting to buy them.

Competition rules in the Carabao Cup state that away clubs are entitled to 10% of capacity and once you take into account segregation and separate exits / entrances etc, that 4,800 total will fulfil that 10% requirement.

So a case of wait and see, how many tickets could they sell? Reading discussions amongst Leicester City fans online, I had seen some of them claiming they might not even bring 1,000 fans…

Leicester City started selling tickets last Thursday to their season ticket holders and were selling them block by block, then opened up the sale to their members from Friday, so there could still potentially be more tickets available for Newcastle fans than usual, if the Foxes sell significantly less than the 4,800 set aside.

As I say, the remaining home Newcastle v Leicester tickets that went on sale today are now almost sold out, with the normal away section blocked off in Level 7 of the Leazes End, with that then stretching around the corner of Level 7 between Leazes and Milburn.

However, a quick look on the official Leicester City ticketing site has shown that they have now removed their reference to potentially take the full 4,800 away tickets, with instead just referencing the 3,332 more basic allocation.

My take on that is there will be in the near future, some extra 1,500 or so tickets made available to Newcastle fans, in those sections of Level 7 in the corner between Leazes and Milburn.

On top of that, there is very likely to be more bonus Newcastle v Leicester tickets made available to NUFC fans.

Reading the comments of Leicester fans online, they state no more than around 1,000 tickets have been bought so far. Their club are only selling them ST holders and members, so they are the only ones who can log in and see how many tickets have (and haven’t…) been sold.

After almost a week of them having been on sale, you would imagine that most Leicester fans who intend to travel, will have bought tickets by now. Plus, they aren’t going to make them available on general sale to Foxes fans.

So, Newcastle United could end up with even more bonus support next Tuesday night, with potentially a sizeable number of the basic 3,332 away allocation also set to be made available to NUFC fans, sometime before the game.

Leicester City official announcement – 28 December 2022:

‘Leicester City have received an initial allocation of 3,300 tickets, including 16 wheelchair spaces, for their Carabao Cup Quarter-Final clash against Newcastle United on Tuesday 10 January (8pm kick-off).

The Club has retained the flexibility to increase the initial allocation in the event demand necessitates it.’

