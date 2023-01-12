Opinion

As a Newcastle United fan would you choose top four or winning Carabao Cup? Vote now

The question we are asking today – ‘As a Newcastle United fan would you choose top four or winning Carabao Cup?’

Eddie Howe’s team progressing to the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Tuesday night with a 2-0 win over Leicester, whilst Man Utd beat Charlton at Old Trafford.

Then last night (Wednesday), Nottingham Forest going through on penalties tonight after drawing 1-1 at home to Wolves. whilst in the other game a massive shock, as Man City didn’t even have a single shot on target and lost 2-0 at Southampton!

A competition that Newcastle have never won and had an absolutely abysmal record under Mike Ashley.

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw was made last night, with Newcastle United getting Southampton in their two-legged semi-final, whilst it is Forest and Man Utd in the other tie.

The NUFC Carabao Cup semi-final matches will take place W/C Monday 23 January 2023 and W/C Monday 30 January 2023.

The first game at Southampton and the second leg at St James’ Park (Forest are at home in their first leg, the second match at Old Trafford).

So the big question as a Newcastle United fan…would you choose this season winning the Carabao Cup or finishing top four in the Premier League?

I suppose the two options are best summed up as:

Top Four

A chance to play in the Champions League.

Then maybe most importantly, access to the Champions League would allow the club’s owners to grow the club far more quickly, with the extra money directly generated by competing in the competition, plus far higher sponsorship deals can be struck due to becoming a CL club.

Playing in the Champions League would make the club more attractive to new signings.

Winning Carabao Cup

Glory.

Winning the League Cup (Carabao Cup) for the first time in the club’s history.

A first trophy of this new exciting era.

Winning a first domestic trophy in 68 years, a first trophy of any kind in 54 years.

So, if it is a choice of two, what do you vote for?

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023 (plus Carabao Cup dates):

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

(W/C) Monday 23 January 2023 – Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

(W/C) Monday 30 January 2023 – Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final

