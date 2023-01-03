News

Arsenal fans give Newcastle United supporters some tips ahead of visiting The Emirates tonight

Arsenal fans are looking forward to seeing their team play in their first match of 2023.

The Gunners at home to Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta’s team hoping to go ten points clear at the top, whilst Newcastle will move up to second with a win, a point ahead of Man City and six behind Arsenal.

Ahead of the game, Arsenal fans have given the visiting NUFC supporters some helpful info.

Courtesy of AISA (Arsenal Independent Supporters’ Association):

SOME TIPS FOR YOUR SUPPORTERS VISITING ARSENAL

There are some other routines that have changed since you last visited Arsenal that you may find helpful.

1) Getting into the stadium.

Turnstiles will open ninety minutes before kick-off. There is a longer process to get into the Emirates these days, so the message is try to arrive early (60+ minutes?).

It can sometimes get very chaotic in the last 15 minutes before kick off.

Holloway Road*, Finsbury Park and Arsenal (all Piccadilly line) and Highbury and Islington (Victoria) are all close enough to walk to the ground within about ten minutes or less. *If you come from Holloway Road, you’ll not be able to use it after. It’s closed for two hours following the end of the game.

Supporters coming by car, see (6) below.

2) Bag size.

There is a limit of nothing bigger than A4. So a small rucksack or handbag. (AISA managed to get this increased from A5, can you believe!)

But travel with as little as possible. And usual rules on no bottles – there’s an official list of prohibited items below. All bags are searched and tagged prior to entry.

We suggest using a clear or string bag – it speeds up entry as they can see what you have and avoids their emptying out the contents on a table.

3) There’s no ‘away’ pub any more.

The Drayton (the one people used to use) has closed and there’s no alternative.

Alcohol is not allowed to be sold in the nearest shops, and it’s not allowed to be brought into the stadium.

If you want alcohol, it needs to be bought once inside the stadium . . . at Arsenal rates, I’m afraid.

You can bring in snacks and soft drinks that are in small plastic bottles or flasks (so long as they fit into that small bag!)

4) The Emirates is CASHLESS so if you want to buy anything inside, you’ll need plastic or your mobile to pay.

5) Food is available inside the Emirates.

It’s not bad but it’s not cheap.

Immediately outside, on the concourse around the stadium, there’s virtually nothing, aside from programmes.

But there are brilliant little cafes on the streets surrounding the concourse where you can sit down to eat (a really good café is in line of sight of the ‘away’ entrance – ‘Wagon Café’ – and it welcomes all supporters).

Loads of other cafes and restaurants are slightly further afield (left or right out of Holloway Roadtube, or left from Arsenal tube, along Gillespie Road, Blackstock Road, Finsbury Park, if you have your mobile maps). Plus the usual quota of burger vans close by.

6) If you come by car.

The usual parking issues (generally, no parking available) have been exacerbated by Low Traffic Neighbourhoods. Roads around the stadium have been closed, but not physically – by barely visible signs, with camera enforcement (and £130 fines). So if drivers see a low flying motorbike over a car sign don’t go past it.

7) The club tells us, ‘For any ticketing enquiries on matchday, the Box Office is situated next to the Armoury Store on the west side of the Stadium.’

That’s the Holloway Road Tube station side, not the Arsenal tube side, so if you come from the latter, you have cross bridges to the pedestrianised exterior of the stadium and down steps to the ‘west’ side.

There’s also a whole load of bumph that our club sends yours, and I’ve put in links below.

Then it’s over to whatever happens on the pitch!!

Best wishes

Richard Smith

AISA (Arsenal Independent Supporters’ Association)

Safety and security go HERE

The full ground regulations go HERE

