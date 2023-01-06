News

Arsenal charged by The FA after embarrassing behaviour against Newcastle United

Friday has brought news (see below) that The FA have charged Arsenal with failing to control their players on Tuesday night.

This is with reference to not acting ‘in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute’ when the home side were claiming a penalty.

All a bit embarrassing, as never in a million years was it a spot-kick, when from close range the ball was played against Jacob Murphy’s elbow which was close to his body.

The behaviour of the Arsenal players was laughable, as they would have no doubt acted exactly the same, if this had been at the other end and Newcastle awarded a penalty for a similar chain of events.

The only criticism I would have of The FA (in this instance!), is that they haven’t also charged Arsenal with failing to control Mikel Arteta.

You would have to be pretty naive if you didn’t think there was some connection between the misbehaviour of the Arsenal players in that very late incident and the conduct of Mikel Arteta throughout the match.

BBC Sport report – 6 January 2023:

‘Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Tuesday’s draw with Newcastle.

The Premier League leaders were denied two late penalty appeals as they were held by the Magpies at home.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said the decisions not to award his side a spot-kick were “scandalous” as his players protested on the pitch.

The FA said the club has until Tuesday, 10 January to respond to the charge.

An FA spokesperson said: “Arsenal FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its Premier League match against Newcastle United FC on Tuesday, 3 January 2023.

“It’s alleged that Arsenal failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute, and the club has until Tuesday, 10 January 2023 to respond.”

