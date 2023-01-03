Opinion

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 3 January 7.45pm

What an excellent disciplined performance away at the league leaders, who had won all seven home Premier League matches AND scored in all 16 previous PL games home and away.

Eddie Howe’s team making it six clean sheets in a row in all competitions. Remarkable.

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“As with the last game, thought we wern’t at our best on the ball.

“But for heart, fight and commitment to the cause, we deserved a point.

“Even when we have off days we refuse to roll over anymore.

“That, above anything else, is why I love this team.

“Sven Botman – Outstanding.”

Jamie Smith:

“This felt massive.

“Only a draw of course but having come here where everyone else has been pelted and, for me, been the better team, is outstanding.

“Joelinton my man of the match, he was everywhere and dealt with the divers, whoppers and workie tickets of the home midfield brilliantly.

“A break for the cups now but this is shaping up to be an incredible season.”

Brian Standen:

“Brilliant battling performance with a whole team full of 100% heroes!

“Battled for everything and earned the point!

“What an effort from the fans as well.

“Think we all need a lie in tomorrow.”

GToon:

“Hahahahaha.

“Sorry Merson, sorry southern media sc.m, our lads won’t roll over anymore.

“What a team. What a club. What a set of fans.

“And well done to the ref who despite going a bit yellow card crazy, kept his nerve at the end when the Arsenal bench started crying cos we wudnt let them score.

“Great result. Check out the stats for them before tonight.

“I think their unstoppable force finally came up against the immovable object.”

Billy Miller:

“And breathe…

“That was a stressful watch but a brilliant point.

“It’s great as a neutral when a ref loses his head and starts booking everyone. It’s horrendous when your team is involved.

“Glad to see nobody got sent off.

“Lascelles has two bookings this season and they were both for obstructing a throw in as a sub.

“Complete and utter togetherness, desire and determination.

“I love this team.”

Paul Patterson:

“Get in lads.

“Howe’s Hard To Beat Mags.”

Ben Cooper:

“Dismal game, excellent point.

“NUFC, well organised and committed, Arsenal attractive and toothless.

“Both teams will probably settle for it but it wasn’t very good, not helped by a referee who looked out of his depth.

“Great point though.”

David Punton:

“As a defensive unit we are really good and to take a point on this ground is a real boost.

“Heroes in black and white.

“In Nick Pope we surely have the best keeper in the league right now and he has bagged yet another clean sheet.

“The guy is on fire, so is Sven Botman and his fellow centre back Fab Schar.

“A precious shut out on a ground we usually get hammered on, or they fluke a late winner.

“Not today. It was job done. Howe set the game plan and his players executed it. We could have even nicked a goal through Joelinton.

“We are in great shape. Isak to come back and plenty in the tank for ASM.

“What a brilliant effort from Howe’s resilient troops.”

Nat Seaton:

“What a brilliant defensive performance against the team top of the league and who had a 100% home record before tonight.

“Our improvement in games like this is unbelievable.

“A sixth clean sheet in a row, absolutely amazing.

“We know there is a need to build on this team/squad but lets give credit to the players who are giving everything and have us in THIRD place in the league!!!

“Bring on the cups…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 3 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 67% (63%) Newcastle 33% (37%)

Total shots were Arsenal 17 (7) Newcastle 8 (6)

Shots on target were Arsenal 4 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Arsenal 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 60,319 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 87), Almiron (Murphy 68), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

