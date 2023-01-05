Opinion

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked GToon to give us his match ratings and player comments after Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0.

It’s difficult to give individual ratings when each player has put a shift in like they did on Tuesday night. That was one of the most determined performances I’ve seen for many a year.

In fact, I don’t think I can remember us ever going to to one of the top clubs and getting a result from a display of such strength and discipline, but then again we’ve never had Eddie as our manager before, have we?

I’ve seen many a team play like that to get some kind of result, especially at SJP, particularly the Arsenal of old.

Anyway, here’s what I thought…

Pope – 8

For some reason, I just don’t expect him to concede.

He’s excellent in the air and when called into action, just as quick on the ground, particularly with that save right near the end.

Trippier – 9

Martinelli is a class player. On Tuesday night he wasn’t though.

Hopefully our captain has released him from his back pocket now.

Burn – 8

Solid and did very well against a very talented player.

Saka is class but BDB did really well against him and limited him to a single shot.

Schar – 8

The defender who couldn’t get a game under that previous clown, looks absolute class next to Sven.

Botman – 9

What a player this bloke is. He just wins everything in the air and every 50/50.

I remember reading when he joined that he hardly ever makes a mistake. It’s true.

(You have to consider that these five players above were up against a team who have won every home game and just can’t stop scoring. Until last night that is.)

Willock – 8

Ran himself into the ground. Competed and looked good on the ball.

Bruno – 8

Bruno is Bruno.

A special talent and a real competitor.

Tuesday night was about defending, although he did have one chance where the space opened up for him to shoot, but the ref got in his way!

Longstaff – 8

Another hard working performance from Sean.

He gave it his best and made sure there was no way through.

Joe7 – 8

This bloke is fast becoming a legend.

He is the physical embodiment of everything we want our players to be : fit, strong, aggressive and filled with a never say die attitude.

If only he could head the ball……

Wilson – 7

A quiet game for our main man.

I think he wasn’t fully fit and he didn’t have many chances tbh.

Miggy – 7

A lot of defensive work and not many surging runs but he still put a shift in and helped his full back every time they attacked.

SUBS

Wood – 7

Did a job when he came on and didn’t let the side down.

Murphy – 7

Same rating and comment as Chris Wood.

ASM – N/A

Not on long enough to judge / rate but even he was straight back doubling up on Saka.

The team dug in to the extent that several times during the game, particularly in the first half, the Arsenal players stood around the halfway line with the ball at their feet, not knowing what to do with it.

Every option, every movement, every dummy run, every pass was covered and nullified by our lads. Eddie has to take the credit for that.

Special mention to Arteta at the end. What a joke. He’s going to start losing his team some games if he continues like that.

Happy new year everyone.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 3 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 67% (63%) Newcastle 33% (37%)

Total shots were Arsenal 17 (7) Newcastle 8 (6)

Shots on target were Arsenal 4 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Arsenal 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 60,319 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 87), Almiron (Murphy 68), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

