Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Independent ratings rank NUFC trio the best 3 players on the pitch

It ended Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0.

Eddie Howe and his players the first to avoid losing at The Emirates this season AND the first in the Premier League, home and away, not to concede a goal to the Gunners.

In a game of few clear chances at either end, whilst Nick Pope made a couple of smart saves, it was actually Newcastle who created the best chance – Schar flicking a corner on just before half-time and Joelinton somehow heading over from a few yards out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 match:

As you can see, this summed up just how well Newcastle United played, especially those at the back.

Kieran Trippier excellent as always, rated the best player on the pitch with a rating of 7.6.

Nick Pope next with a 7.5 rating.

Then making it Newcastle United having had the three best players on the pitch, according to these Whoscored ratings, Fabian Schar on 7.3.

I think they all deserve a lot of credit and for me, Sven Botman was immaculate, you just take it for granted now.

Bruno the pick of the midfield for me, whilst up against Arsenal’s best player and easily the biggest threat, Dan Burn did really well after a tricky opening 20 minutes when the home side had their best spell.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 3 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 67% (63%) Newcastle 33% (37%)

Total shots were Arsenal 17 (7) Newcastle 8 (6)

Shots on target were Arsenal 4 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Arsenal 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 60,319 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 87), Almiron (Murphy 68), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

(Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

