Opinion

Arrival of Anthony Gordon takes me back to this Newcastle United signing 50 years ago

The signing of Anthony Gordon took me back to the 1970s (1973 to be precise) and Newcastle United’s signing of a young ‘willo the wisp’ midfielder from Bury.

Joe Harvey had an extraordinary eye for digging out promising young footballing talent and scouser Terry McDermott became the latest on the Toon conveyor belt.

Terry’s first spell at Newcastle would be for only 20 months, but he had done enough in that time to cement his reputation at St James’ Park, on and off the pitch.

He scored six goals in 56 league appearances and was pivotal in our surge to the 1974 FA Cup final.

There. his boyhood heroes Liverpool would shatter all our dreams, leaving the embattled Toon players despairing at the final whistle.

Bob Paisley was installed as Liverpool manager to succeed the great Bill Shankly at the beginning of the 1974/75 season, and went about transforming the team in his own style.

In came the likes of Geordie boy Ray Kennedy and Phil Neal, who were soon joined by the one and only Terry Mac.

It is pointless to reiterate what he went on to achieve at Anfield (and I have done a previous article on his exploits), needless to say Terry McDermott is a living legend for two clubs.

He returned to Newcastle United in 1982 after the bewildering and mesmerising capture of England captain Kevin Keegan.

Although Terry was cracking on, the old magic was still regularly on show, and he was an integral part of the Newcastle United team that eventually gained promotion back to the top flight in 1984.

Indeed he scored 12 more league goals in this period for Newcastle, plus his overall guile and experience and the influence he had on the likes of Chris Waddle and Peter Beardsley, can never be underestimated.

I found Anthony Gordon’s first interview after signing for us on Sunday extremely refreshing. He was enthusiastic and well spoken.

From what I have seen on the pitch, he also has an unbelievable abundance of natural talent. His sheer pace will add another dimension in defence and attack, plus he is obviously not afraid to get stuck in.

Terry Mac was never the fastest but he was skilful and courageous and would often look to do something spectacular.

I honestly believe that this latest skinny lad from Merseyside can go on to maybe emulate what Terry Mac did in his own stellar career.

Anthony Gordon definitely has all the ingredients to become a fans favourite and create a legend of his own.

Who is to say that in 50 years time young Anthony hasn’t also done a ‘Terry Mac’ and made our wonderful city his home.

HTL

