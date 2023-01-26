Transfer Market

Anthony Gordon transfer to Newcastle United – Claims intensify as player misses training for third day

It is a hat-trick for Anthony Gordon.

The Everton player wasn’t at training on Tuesday due to a ‘planned absence’ according to media.

On Wednesday it was an ‘unexplained absence’ when Anthony Gordon didn’t turn up at the club’s Finch Farm training ground.

Now on Thursday, the 21 year old once again not at training with the rest of the Everton squad, Sky Sports reporting it once again as an unexplained absence.

Meanwhile, the speculation that Anthony Gordon is on his was to Newcastle United has intensified further.

Widespread media claims that it is simply now a case of the two clubs agreeing a transfer fee, with the player said to be keen on moving to St James’ Park.

Everton reported to have dropped their ridiculous holding out for £60m, now understood to be willing to accept something in the £40m to £50m range, whilst from the Newcastle United end of things, a seeming willingness to pay some where between £30m and £40m.

Then a case of also agreeing how the deal is structured, how much to be paid up front, how much in further instalments, plus how much in potential future add-ons.

The bottom line is that Everton are selling a raw talent 21 year old that on what he has achieved so far (in an admittedly poor team and for a recently departed poor manager), wouldn’t be worth an awful lot on the bare statistics.

The Anthony Gordon career record in the Premier League so far has seen him make 65 Premier League appearances (42 starts, 23 off the bench), scoring seven goals and getting three assists, having played 4,270 minutes of PL football so far. One direct goal involvement (goal or assist) on average, every 427 minutes.

Newcastle United and Eddie Howe clearly rate the 21 year old’s potential and if they do indeed successfully sign Anthony Gordon, most of that transfer fee would be based on the potential they see in him, rather than what he’s achieved / shown so far.

A bit embarrassingly, a number of Newcastle fans have gone way over the top in making clear they don’t want Anthony Gordon signing / playing for NUFC.

Just leave that to Eddie Howe lads (and lasses).

❌ Anthony Gordon has not arrived at Finch Farm for Everton training for the third day. 📅 Day one was a “planned absence”, day two was unexplained, and today there is no sign of him so far. [via @VinnOConnor] pic.twitter.com/OMJCVOcVJT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 26, 2023

If Anthony Gordon is good enough for the Newcastle United Head Coach then he is good enough for (and you…).

The ‘expert’ view on not wanting Anthony Gordon appears to be entirely based on him having been a bit of workie ticket when playing against Newcastle United.

Well, I can think of plenty of players in the past who were a total pain in the backside BUT who I would have loved to see playing for Newcastle United.

Anthony Gordon has pace, energy, hard work and…that touch of feistiness.

Not difficult in my opinion to see how he could fit into a high energy, high press, high tempo, hard working Newcastle United team, that also has a touch of the devil in them.

