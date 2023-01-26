Transfer Market

Anthony Gordon situation escalates as refuses to return to club to force Newcastle United transfer – Report

Whilst Newcastle United are undoubtedly talking to other players as well, it has become quite clear that Eddie Howe definitely wants to bring in Anthony Gordon this month.

After showing interest in the Everton player this past summer, the Newcastle United Head Coach now making the 21 year old a priority in this January 2023 window.

From the player’s side as well, Anthony Gordon also seemingly making clear that he is desperate for the move to happen before the window closes on Tuesday night at 11pm.

The Everton player wasn’t at training on Tuesday due to a ‘planned absence’ according to media.

On Wednesday it was an ‘unexplained absence’ when Anthony Gordon didn’t turn up at the club’s Finch Farm training ground.

Then on Thursday, the 21 year old once again not at training with the rest of the Everton squad, Sky Sports reporting it once again as an unexplained absence.

Now The Mail have published an exclusive on Thursday afternoon.

They report that their information is that Anthony Gordon (pictured above, Anthony Gordon attempting to fight his way into this Newcastle United team…) has told Everton he will NOT return to the club after missing three days of training. They state that this is a stand-off by the player to help force the move to Newcastle through.

A transfer fee still not agreed and Everton’s initial approach to the situation was to demand a very unrealistic £60m

The Anthony Gordon career record in the Premier League so far has seen him make 65 Premier League appearances (42 starts, 23 off the bench), scoring seven goals and getting three assists, having played 4,270 minutes of PL football so far. One direct goal involvement (goal or assist) on average, every 427 minutes.

With a new manager set to be appointed shortly at Goodison, every reason surely to think that an Anthony Gordon transfer fee needs to be agreed and allow the move to St James’ Park to happen, which will then help give that new Everton boss the cash to make one or two signings of his own, as they desperately fight against relegation.

