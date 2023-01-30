Transfer Market

Anthony Gordon releases personal statement to fans after joining Newcastle United

Anthony Gordon was formally announced as a Newcastle United player on Sunday.

The 21 year old had successfully completed his medical on Saturday.

Whilst it was the usual ‘undisclosed’ transfer fee officially reported by the two clubs, the widespread media reports had previously announced it as a £40m guaranteed fee paid as a lump sum up front (not paid in instalments), with a potential further £5m in the future if certain targets are hit.

Anthony Gordon personal statement released after move to Newcastle United announced – 29 January 2023:

“To Everton….

I came to this club at the age of 11 and not only did it give me a place to play football but it gave me a second family.

“The club has shaped me into the footballer and more importantly the person I am today, it has given me everything I could have asked for and more.

“Like any young scouser living 2 minutes from the stadium, I dreamt of scoring inside Goodison, in front of thousands with the fans cheering my name.

“I remember travelling to away games with my mates, singing the players songs and dreaming it would happen to me.

“Last year felt so surreal because all of my childhood dreams were becoming reality. I wish I could relive some of them days but I’ll settle for the memories, which will last a lifetime for me.

“To the fans, you gave me some of the best nights of my life. You made me a better player. I have always thrived off your energy and you always made me run harder and faster.

“There has been some difficult moments this year but I never took any of it personally; stick by the team because they need you.

“I’ve built so many good relationships over the years with Players, Fans, Coaches and other members of staff and am going to miss everyone deeply.

“Although the past 2 years have been tough at moments, the people inside Finch Farm always made me come in with a smile.

“I want to thank everyone that has helped me over the past 11 years I’ve been at this amazing club, there are way too many people to name but I will forever be grateful for the time people have invested in me.

“I love this club and I always have from the day I joined but the time has come for me to leave. I know many won’t understand but the next chapter awaits. I will always wish the best for this club and always be watching on.

“From the bottom of my heart thank you and good luck.

“Anthony.”

Personally, I think this is a decent effort from Anthony Gordon.

It comes over as a genuine attempt to rein back some of the extreme stuff coming out of the Everton fanbase, who have gone from thinking he was an exciting young local talent, to somebody many of them only want to pile hate on now.

Everton have become such a toxic club in many ways and despite the owners investing fortunes in the squad, they have somehow ended up with a relegation level team / squad.

At Newcastle United we have seen so often, many fans wanting to make scapegoats of local players, when things go wrong.

I think if you were making a list of people to point the finger at for the shambles at Everton, any rational fan of theirs would end up with a very long list before they got anywhere near Anthony Gordon.

I spotted this glorious reveal on Twitter as well.

This is so funny, in just 3 days time all the Everton fans who purchased their official 2023 calendar can be reminded of Anthony Gordon 😂 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/tW0J1LzjE8 — Pins ‘N’ Prints (@PinsNPrints) January 29, 2023

As things currently stand, Everton fans don’t have an awful lot to look forward to in February and with league leaders Arsenal the visitors on Saturday, I can’t see the mood improving any time soon.

Fair to say, a fair few official Everton calendars will shortly be missing their Mr February as well in the days ahead.

