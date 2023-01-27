Transfer Market

Anthony Gordon move to Newcastle United agreed – Expected now on Tyneside for medical

A move for Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United has now been agreed.

Speculation / expectation of the deal happening, increasing as this week has gone on.

An extra edge added to the media coverage, when Anthony Gordon was absent from training on Wednesday and Thursday with no official explanation given by Everton (the player had also been absent from training on Tuesday but that was immediately reported as a ‘planned absence’ on the day).

Whilst Newcastle United were undoubtedly talking to other players as well, it had become quite clear that Eddie Howe definitely wanted to bring in Anthony Gordon this month.

After showing interest in the Everton player last summer, the Newcastle United Head Coach now making the 21 year old a priority in this January 2023 window.

Everton’s initial approach to the situation was to demand a very unrealistic £60m but it has become apparent this week that the blue scousers had accepted that they needed to take a more realistic approach to get a deal done.

Anthony Gordon wanting to leave, many of the Everton fans having turned against him, whilst with Sean Dyche set to fill the managerial vacancy, selling the 21 year old will give the new boss some extra wriggle room in terms of bringing in a player or two of his own to help in their relegation fight.

Now on Friday afternoon, Sky Sports have reported that a structured deal totalling £45m has been agreed.

Craig Hope of The Mail reporting the same £45m structured deal, which he says is £40m plus an additional £5m in potential future add-ons, if hitting certain targets.

The man from The Mail adding that Anthony Gordon is now expected imminently on Tyneside to take his medical.

The Anthony Gordon career record in the Premier League so far has seen him make 65 Premier League appearances (42 starts, 23 off the bench), scoring seven goals and getting three assists, having played 4,270 minutes of PL football so far. One direct goal involvement (goal or assist) on average, every 427 minutes.

Though clearly Eddie Howe seeing massive potential for improvement in the 21 year old.

