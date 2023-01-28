Transfer Market

Anthony Gordon has now passed Newcastle United medical – Announcement imminent

The official announcement of Anthony Gordon signing for Newcastle United is now imminent.

A deal for £40m plus £5m in potential future add-ons was finalised on Friday.

Anthony Gordon going into the Finch Farm training ground to say his goodbyes yesterday (Friday) and collect his gear, before heading to Tyneside for his medical.

The player was pictured at the Newcastle United training ground earlier today.

Now on Saturday afternoon, Sky Sports have confirmed that the medical has been completed without any issues.

With the formal announcement expected shortly.

Anthony Gordon will become Newcastle’s second most expensive signing after Alexander Isak (£59m plus £4m potential future add-on). Knocking Bruno (£35m plus £6.65m potential future add-ons) into third most expensive NUFC signing.

Anthony Gordon has already played this season for Everton in the Carabao Cup, so won’t be involved on Tuesday night.

Next Saturday it is Newcastle v West Ham at St James’ Park with a 5.30pm kick-off, which cold see Anthony Gordon on the pitch in black and white for the first time, most likely from the bench.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:

Tuesday 31 January 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final second leg -Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

(Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final)

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

