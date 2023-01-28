Transfer Market

Anthony Gordon deal details made public – Single payment, London meeting, Transfer request, Compromise

Friday brought the news that an Anthony Gordon move had been agreed between Newcastle United and Everton.

The 21 year old on his way to Tyneside to take his medical, before the transfer will be officially announced.

A move that had been on the cards all week, Eddie Howe set to get his man after missing out on Anthony Gordon in the summer (2022), when competition from Chelsea and a determination from Everton to keep the player, saw the winger / attacking midfielder stay at Goodison.

In recent times, David Ornstein of The Athletic has proved himself an outstanding source for Newcastle United transfer news, giving detail that proves accurate time after time.

Once again, David Ornstein is on the ball with this Anthony Gordon deal and how it has been brought to a successful conclusion.

The man from The Athletic has now revealed that on Tuesday, representatives from Newcastle and Everton met in London, ahead of NUFC’s match at Southampton.

The two sides at that point though, far apart on the deal, especially their respective valuations.

Everton were widely reported to be still holding out for £60m, so how was agreement reached?

David Ornstein revealing that the compromise that made the deal happen, is that Newcastle United agreed to pay all of the initial £40m transfer fee in one go, up front. Rather than their preferred method of paying much of a transfer fee in future instalments to help with FFP challenges.

With the desperate position Everton are in, with as well as relegation challenges, also cash and FFP worries of their own, getting all £40m up front will give them room to manoeuvre in allowing imminent new boss Sean Dyche to make one or two signings of his own.

That £40m paid up front, clearly worth far more to Everton at this point, than a significantly higher figure that would have seen most of it paid in the future.

The fact that we now know the two clubs held talks on Tuesday, then surely explains the ‘planned absence’ of Anthony Gordon from training that day. My assumption would be the player and his representatives having their own meetings and in contact with the two clubs as the basis of a deal was hammered out.

As to why Anthony Gordon was missing from training on both Wednesday and Thursday, who knows? Certainly his club didn’t make anything of it, suggesting they weren’t unhappy about the absence, no doubt accepting / knowing by that point the player was leaving anyway.

Anthony Gordon did return to the training ground on Friday, which then coincided with the widespread confirmation of the deal having been finally agreed. No coincidence I’m sure that both these things happened on the same day.

David Ornstein also reveals that Anthony Gordon was required to submit a transfer request, to help make the deal happen. My understanding of that is this then means the outgoing player isn’t entitled to any cut of the transfer fee.

The 21 year old has already played in the Carabao Cup this season for Everton, so can’t play on Tuesday night against Southampton, that night of course also sees the January transfer window close at 11pm.

The man from The Athletic also says that Eddie Howe is targeting a ‘No 6 and young right-back’ but that those signings are more likely to happen now in the summer.

There is also around £5m worth of potential future add-ons that Everton will bank but for Newcastle United, any extra payments will fall in future financial years.

I think it is also very likely the case that the Chris Wood transfer played a big part in this Anthony Gordon deal being able to be agreed. Especially with Everton insisting on all the transfer fee up front.

Forest have paid a loan fee, believed to be around £3m for Chris Wood, with then ‘an obligation’ to make the deal permanent at the end of the season, when another £15m is reported to be due.

Assuming that this all happens (which appears to be the case, with Forest having an ‘obligation’ rather than an ‘option’ to make the deal permanent), then Newcastle could / should be set to bring in £18m in total on the Chris Wood deal in this same financial year as the Anthony Gordon happening, offsetting almost half the 21 year old’s transfer fee. Plus of course, Gordon’s wages replacing Wood’s.

