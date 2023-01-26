Transfer Market

Allan Saint-Maximin rejects Sevilla and Villarreal but set for AC Milan move – Dubious reports

Allan Saint-Maximin is on his way to AC Milan according to media reports in both France and Italy.

This is a story that has been really building in those two countries in recent days but I struggle to believe there is real substance to it.

The story goes that Newcastle United are happy to let Allan Saint-Maximin move elsewhere this month and that supposedly moves to both Villarreal and Sevilla were turned down by the player himself, in early January.

However, the claim is that Allan Saint-Maximin would be now willing to move to AC Milan who are currently second in Serie A and that (supposed) transfer is set to happen very soon.

The story had been running previously this month on the basis that Allan Saint-Maximin was unhappy at Newcastle United because of his lack of game time since returning from injury / illness (ASM has been on the bench in the last nine Premier League matches where he has been in the matchday squad).

Then the story has taken on a whole new level since earlier this week it became clear that Newcastle United are trying once again to sign Anthony Gordon. This, according to the media in France and Italy, would be the final straw and ensure Allan Saint-Maximin moves out.

They also claim that Eddie Howe and Allan Saint-Maximin have now fallen out and are no longer speaking, which again, I find difficult to believe. Any player is unhappy when not making the starting eleven but I haven’t seen / sensed anything more than that with ASM (or Eddie Howe).

Over in France, Goal now state as fact they they have spoken to representatives of Allan Saint-Maximin, who have (supposedly) confirmed that talks have taken place with AC Milan and that the Italian club are now going to make a loan offer for ASM with an option to buy.

When it comes to the transfer windows now, knowing what to believe becomes ever more difficult. Safe to say that the vast majority of reporting turns out NOT to be true.

Does this Allan Saint-Maximin transfer tale have any truth in it? Well if there is, I can only see it being minimal.

There are any number of reasons why I would doubt this is going to happen, regardless of the claims in both Italy and France.

Allan Saint-Maximin didn’t leave in the more than two years he experienced under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, so for him to want to leave now, takes some believing. A potential final at Wembley in less than five weeks time and Newcastle United currently third in the Premier League and one of the four favourites to finish in the Champions League spots.

Yes, he hasn’t been making the Premier League starting eleven BUT Newcastle have been on a great run of form, 15 games unbeaten.

Plus, Eddie Howe has repeatedly said how much he rates Allan Saint-Maximin and it has simply been a case of getting ASM fully fit, as the way he (ASM) plays (dribbling, taking players on) needs him to be at peak fitness.

For those Newcastle fans who suddenly doubt Allan Saint-Maximin, simply because results have been achieved without him, they have very short memories. The last two ASM Premier League starts saw him man of the match with an outstanding performance against Man City, making all three NUFC goals in the 3-3 draw. Next game at Wolves, Allan Saint-Maximin was easily Newcastle’s best player again, scoring a superb long range late volley to get a point for the team.

I thought ASM had looked on the way back to form with his sub appearances against Fulham and Palace, then on Tuesday night, along with Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin was superb against Southampton, after the pair came off the bench.

For then Eddie Howe to be supposedly happy to let the player move out…?

As for the idea that Allan Saint-Maximin would be allowed to go out on loan – how does that make any sense whatsoever? Fair enough, the same as pretty much any player, if some crazy offer came in for ASM and Eddie Howe thought this money would allow him to do whatever, then fair enough, but on loan? How would that help Newcastle United, especially with FFP considerations?

The simple fact is as well, whilst Newcastle United’s team have been doing very well in recent months, the reality is that Eddie Howe has a very small squad in terms of real quality.

Put it this way, if you look at the eleven that faced Southampton, if say next Tuesday Eddie Howe was making changes, then unless it was Isak or ASM coming in, you would think it was a significant drop in quality.

Anderson hopefully will one day be Premier League level but he is still very much a work in progress, the other players on the bench were Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis and Murphy.

That to me sums up where we are at.

Hoping to compete for both a top four place and the Carabao Cup, the idea Eddie Howe would be happy to move on Allan Saint-Maximin, even if bringing in Anthony Gordon this month, is ludicrous. At least it is to me.

Especially when in recent times goals have really dried up and the likes of Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin are the ones with the track records of delivering both goals and assists, certainly far more so than most of the rest of the current NUFC options.

In effect, Newcastle United have a hardcore of the eleven starters on Tuesday, Isak and ASM, Dubravka as well (he was cup-tied on Tuesday), then Targett who is injured, plus possibly Shelvey – who is also out injured.

Eddie Howe has said a number of times this month that he won’t be letting anybody leave in January, who is in any way seen as a likely player in the next four months or so, Allan Saint-Maximin is very much one of those likely players who could be key to whether Newcastle do indeed succeed in the remainder of this excellent season so far.

