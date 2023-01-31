News

Allan Saint-Maximin could potentially find a move to one of the ‘big six’ clubs – Louis Saha

Louis Saha has been talking about Allan Saint-Maximin and Anthony Gordon.

The former Newcastle United striker talking ahead of Tuesday night’s Newcastle v Southampton Carabao Cup second leg of the semi-final.

Louis Saha signed on loan from Metz in January 1999 and ended up playing 12 times, the highlight of his brief NUFC stay was a winner at Blackburn in an FA Cup fifth round replay on the way to Ruud Gullit taking Newcastle to Wembley.

That 1999 FA Cup final of course saw Newcastle United become just a statistic / victim as Man U picked up treble success.

Now 24 years later for Newcastle United, if completing a semi-final tie win over Southampton, can look forward to a first final since 1999, against…Man U. Their semi looking a formality after the 3-0 away win at Forest.

Louis Saha of course later went on to play for both Manchester United and Everton, amongst others.

Now he has been talking about the Anthony Gordon transfer from Everton and what the most likely destination may be, if Allan Saint-Maximin did leave St James’ Park.

Louis Saha talking to GGRecon about Anthony Gordon and Allan Saint-Maximin – 31 January 2023:

‘Anthony Gordon has completed his move to Newcastle United for £40 million. Do you believe Gordon warrants such a significant sum? Who of Everton and Newcastle do you believe has got the best deal in the end?’

“I think the deal is good for both clubs.

“Everton may have had a player on their hands who wasn’t fully committed because he wanted to move and that’s why he’s gone.

“Everton now have to try and sign the right replacement because their aim is to remain in the Premier League and there’s not a lot of time to bounce back.

“Anthony Gordon is a good player who will definitely help the attacking options that Eddie Howe has and I’m excited to see him play there as Newcastle deserve these types of players.

“He will adapt fairly quickly as he’s already played in the Premier League, so it’s a move that’s good for all parties involved.

“It makes sense.”

‘Newcastle United’s signing of Anthony Gordon now means that the club are reportedly open to the prospect of selling Allan Saint-Maximin. Saint-Maximin has struggled with injuries this season and has since fallen out of favour as the season’s progressed. Nottingham Forest are said to be one of a number of Premier League sides that are interested in the Frenchmen, but in your opinion, should any of the so-called Premier League ‘big six’ be in for Saint-Maximin and which club in particular would benefit him most?’

Louis Saha:

“All young players should see how quick football goes.

“It’s unbelievable because last season Saint-Maximin was unreal and nobody would have been thinking about the prospect of Newcastle United selling him.

“He’s been unlucky this season with injuries, but he’s a top player and Allan Saint-Maximin could potentially find a move to one of the ‘big six’ clubs.

“I could see Arsenal or Tottenham having a player of Saint-Maximin’s quality and style.”

