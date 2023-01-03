News

Alexander Isak great news – Back in full Newcastle United training and potential playing return date

Really positive news to wake up to on Tuesday morning.

Alexander Isak is now back in full training with the rest of the Newcastle United first team squad.

The Telegraph report that the Sweden international has ‘shown no ill effects of the return to full contact sessions’ in their exclusive.

What is more, the newspaper update says that Eddie Howe could even name him in Saturday’s matchday squad to take on Sheffield Wednesday, with a place on the bench for Alexander Isak.

Alexander Isak had a stunning debut against Liverpool in August, scoring one quality goal and having an even better one harshly disallowed, when running from the halfway line and then putting two defenders on their backsides, before hammering the ball past Alisson for a second time.

Two further starts then followed when he did enough against Palace and Bournemouth to back up his debut, without quite reaching those heights, scoring a penalty against the Cherries to get a draw for NUFC.

The Telegraph say that the thigh injury and later setbacks, haven’t shown any signs of returning, with the newspaper stating ‘Training ground sources have told Telegraph Sport that he has looked better than at any stage since his arrival from Real Sociedad for £60m in August, with full speed and mobility on the grass showing teammates exactly why the club paid so much for him in the summer.’

The newspaper exclusive suggests that whilst there is a chance Alexander Isak could be involved on Saturday, the strong likelihood is that it will be a minimum of weeks away before Eddie Howe will consider starting the 23 year old. Unlike a certain previous NUFC boss, Eddie Howe has already shown he will do everything to look after players, waiting until they are ready rather than taking unnecessary risks and put the player out for far longer than would have been the case.

Newcastle United have a busy schedule (see below) ahead and if progressing in both cups there would be an additional three matches in January alone.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (7.45pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player (FA Cup third round)

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup quarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

