Opinion

Alan Shearer speaks for us all as he calls out Mikel Arteta

A lot of talking points after Newcastle’s draw at The Emirates but Alan Shearer picking out something that happened off the field of play.

A lot of debate amongst fans and pundits about the behaviour of Mikel Arteta.

Alan Shearer pointing out just how embarrassing the Arsenal boss was.

Arteta clearly frustrated at the great defensive performance from Newcastle and trying to influence the match officials, by putting pressure on them from the touchline.

The referee was really poor and made the mistake of handing out early bookings for very little, making a rod for his own back as he then felt after doing that, he couldn’t stop. Another referee might have ended this match without producing a yellow card, Andy Madley ended up giving out eight, four for each team (actually nine in total and five for NUFC, as he booked Jamaal Lascelles despite him not even getting on the pitch, for obstructing an Arsenal player trying to take a quick throw).

It was the same with other decisions during the game, the referee even handed for the two teams with his poor decision making.

However, this was a game that increasingly looking to have 0-0 written all over it as the match went on and a draw was fair in the end.

That didn’t stop Mikel Arteta acting up, claiming it was ‘scandalous’ his team weren’t given a couple of penalties yet you know 100% that if penalties had been given against Arsenal for these kind of incidents, then he would have been screaming ‘scandalous’ about that.

Which kind of sums it up, Arteta basically cheating, trying to unfairly pressure the match officials into giving his team dodgy decisions to win the match. No wonder so many neutrals were talking after the game about the Arsenal boss looking like the new Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager having taken this cynical behaviour to such extremes, as he tries to pressure referees and other match officials.

It was ironic that on a night when Andy Madley gave out so many yellow cards for so little, that he failed to give out the most obvious one, for Mikel Arteta.

Alan Shearer talking to Premier League Productions after Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0:

“I think Mikel Arteta needs to have a word with himself.

“Or his assistant needs to have a word with him and calm him down.

“I think he is disrespectful to the opposition.

“He is making it very difficult for referees who have a hard enough job as it is.

“I get that he wants to be animated on the touchline.

“If his players were behaving like him though, then he wouldn’t like it.

“He needs to calm down.

“I get the big stakes, they are top of the league and it is an emotional game.

“But he is making it very, very difficult for referees because he is being disrespectful to the opposition, when you see a manager on the touchline behaving like that.

“He has to calm down.

“He is the one who has to make tough decisions and stay calm.

“At the minute, he is going crazy on the touchline, it can’t be helpful, can it?”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 3 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 67% (63%) Newcastle 33% (37%)

Total shots were Arsenal 17 (7) Newcastle 8 (6)

Shots on target were Arsenal 4 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Arsenal 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 60,319 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 87), Almiron (Murphy 68), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

(Mikel Arteta more embarrassing with Newcastle post-match comments than match antics – Appeared impossible – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Arsenal match – Read HERE)

(Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

