Opinion

Alan Shearer selects under the radar Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including one of the players who impressed in Sunday’s match at St James’ Park.

Alan Shearer selecting this Newcastle United player in his Premier League team (and manager) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Levi Colwill (Brighton)

Gabriel (Arsenal)

Luke Shaw (Man Utd)

Swan Longstaff (Newcastle United)

Solly March (Brighton)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

Marcus Rashford (Man Utd)

Brennan Johnson (Forest)

Manager:

Erik Ten Hag (Man Utd)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 – Sunday 15 January 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 89

Fulham:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 37% (43%) Newcastle 63% (57%)

Total shots were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 20 (11)

Shots on target were Fulham 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 10 (7)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,247

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Saint-Maximin 45), Longstaff, Willock (Isak 71), Almiron (Murphy 85), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 90+6)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis

