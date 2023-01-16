Opinion

Alan Shearer reacts to NUFC position after beating Fulham – Still a ‘miracle’ needed to finish top 4

Interesting to see how Alan Shearer views things on Monday with Newcastle United after a very eventful week, even by NUFC standards.

Nine days ago, Newcastle went out of the FA Cup to League One Sheffield Wednesday, NUFC still the better team and created the best / most chances despite Eddie Howe making eight changes, however, two great finishes by Windass were enough and Bruno’s goal no consolation.

Three days later though with those eight changes reversed and back to the starting eleven that became the first PL team to prevent Arsenal winning at home, as well as stopping them scoring (home and away) for the first time in the PL this season, Newcastle United absolutely dominated Leicester and went through to the League Cup semis for the first time in 47 years.

An eventful time for Newcastle United completed on Sunday, when an incident packed match eventually saw Eddie Howe’s side deservedly win against Fulham to go back to third in the table, Wilson cleverly setting up Isak for an 89th minute winner.

So after this whirlwind of ups and down in the Premier League and cups, where does Alan Shearer see Newcastle United’s season now heading?

Some interesting stuff below, particularly when you match what this particularly Newcastle United fan says, despite how the Premier League now looks…

Alan Shearer still thinks it will be a ‘miracle’ if Newcastle United are to remain top four.

Whilst when it comes to top four or winning the League Cup?

Our recent poll of thousands of Newcastle United fans saw 74 per cent go for winning the League Cup over finishing top four, not sure whether Alan Shearer was one of those voting…but he absolutely agrees with the majority who voted winning the cup.

Alan Shearer talking to BBC Sport about Newcastle United chances of winning the title, finishing top four and winning the Carabao Cup:

‘Like Manchester United, Newcastle United are only a point behind City, but having played a game more.

I would not count Newcastle as title contenders, though. In fact I still think it would be a miracle if they finish in the top four, despite the problems faced by some of the teams just below them.

Tottenham’s defeat on Sunday was good news for Eddie Howe’s side, because Spurs are in that chasing pack and they remain a threat. We saw how they ended last season to deny Arsenal a Champions League place.

I also suspect Chelsea will improve after their poor spell in the past few weeks, as their players come back from injury, but Liverpool look miles off it at the moment.

At the moment Jurgen Klopp’s side are terrible at the back, with no intensity when they press.

They look a shadow of the side that we are used to seeing at the top end of the table, and I don’t see things getting better any time soon – it is going to be a long hard season for them.

Newcastle fans are having a very different time of things right now, of course, and I am enjoying every minute of it.

Howe is doing a brilliant job and he picked up another big result this weekend, with their late win over Fulham.

Right from the start, it felt a bit flat – from the players and even for the fans – which was understandable following the excitement of the midweek win over Leicester that put Newcastle into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Newcastle didn’t play well on Sunday and needed a bit of luck with Aleksandar Mitrovic’s missed penalty, but it was just about getting the three points and it didn’t really matter how they got them.

Finishing in the Champions League places would be absolutely fantastic but it is the chance of silverware that means the most to me.

My dream for this season would be a trophy – I’d much prefer the Carabao Cup to the top four.

I’d love to see both happen, obviously, but give me a choice and I’d go for silverware all day long. It’s far more important to me.

The last trophy Newcastle won was the Fairs Cup – the tournament that eventually turned into the Europa League – in 1969.

That was before I was born, so it has been a very long wait to see us win something. I hope it is over, soon.’

