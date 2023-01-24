News

Alan Shearer explains selection of this Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including one of the Newcastle players who impressed in Saturday’s match at Selhurst Park.

Alan Shearer selecting this Newcastle United player in his Premier League team (and manager) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Nick Pope (NEW)

“Made one of the saves of the season to keep his 12th clean sheet of the season. Was there when Newcastle needed him.”

Chris Richards (CRY)

“Did brilliantly in keeping Callum Wilson quiet.”

Thiago Silva (CHE)

“Played with his usual assurance and snuffed out Liverpool’s forwards when they threatened.”

Nayef Aguerd (WHU)

“Has been superb since returning from injury and was key to West Ham’s crucial win over Everton.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko (ARS)

“Nominally a left-back, in reality he was here, there and everywhere. Pulled the strings for Arsenal in this five-goal thriller.”

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI)

“At the heart of everything good Man City did and racked up his 11th assist of the season.”

Bukayo Saka (ARS)

“Hard to believe he’s still only 21. Man Utd simply couldn’t handle him. Scored one and was unlucky not to get a second.”

Kaoru Mitoma (BHA)

“Growing in influence with every game, his goal was simply outstanding.”

Jarrod Bowen (WHU)

“Proved the difference with both goals in a vital match for West Ham.”

Erling Haaland (MCI)

“Answered those who dared to question him with a fourth hat-trick of the season – just one off my season record.”

Eddie Nketiah (ARS)

“Arsenal are missing Gabriel Jesus less with every match. Stepped up again with two goals in a massive win for the Gunners.”

Manager: Mikel Arteta (ARS)

“Racked up another win against a big rival. His team are fearless, tactically aware and playing brilliant football.”

