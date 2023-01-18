Opinion

Advantage Newcastle United with these six rivals in action first

Newcastle United have reached the halfway point.

Eddie Howe and his players having played 19 Premier League games, with another 19 to go.

Those opening 19 Premier League matches giving Newcastle United 38 points, an average of exactly two points per game.

If that average was maintained throughout the rest of the season, it would give NUFC 76 points.

Last (2021/22) season that would have been enough to finish top three, as Chelsea were third on 74 points and Spurs fourth with 71 points.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Wednesday afternoon:

Ahead of Newcastle United playing at 5.30pm on Saturday, six of their rivals in the top half of the table are playing first…

Wednesday 18 January

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8pm)

Thursday 19 January

Man City v Tottenham (8pm)

Saturday 21 January

Liverpool v Chelsea (12.30pm)

Bournemouth v Forest (3pm)

Leicester v Brighton (3pm)

Southampton v Villa (3pm)

West Ham v Everton (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (5.30pm)

I think is all very much advantage Newcastle United, when it comes to timing of fixtures and the fixtures elsewhere.

Fulham only had 64 hours to prepare to play Newcastle after they beat Chelsea in a tough game last Thursday.

This time Crystal Palace only have a few more hours than Fulham did, before they face Newcastle United, after their game against Man Utd tonight.

This looks potentially a real win/win for Newcastle United, Palace throwing everything at Man Utd and hopefully taking points off them, before then facing an NUFC side who will have had twice as much recovery / preparation time.

Looking at other fixtures above, with Liverpool v Chelsea and Man City v Tottenham, very much no lose either way for NUFC, although a draw in that first fixture and Spurs to lose would be my preference.

I can also see Leicester at home hopefully getting something off Brighton on Saturday.

There are then four more Premier League fixtures to complete this next full round of games…

Sunday 22 January

Leeds v Brentford (2pm)

Man City v Wolves (2pm)

Arsenal v Man Utd (4.30pm)

Monday 23 January

Fulham v Tottenham (8pm)

Those final two matches featuring four teams in the top six.

If Eddie Howe’s team can win at Palace on Saturday, then I think we will come out of this round of fixtures in great shape.

I think Spurs are in real danger of getting dragged down the table.

Arsenal were very comfortable when beating Spurs on their own turf, Tottenham above having Man City and Fulham away, then their next PL game after that is Man City at home!

The fixture schedule not very kind to them!

As I say, if Newcastle United can look after themselves this weekend, I think we will be sitting pretty after this weekend.

