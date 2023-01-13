Opinion

Advantage Newcastle United after Fulham exertions

Fulham are up next at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United playing Marco Silva’s team five days after NUFC put in a dominant performance against Leicester, to send the Magpies into their first semi-final in 18 years.

Nobody taking anything for granted but zero complaints when it came to Wednesday night’s draw.

Eddie Howe’s side drawing Southampton out of the hat after their stunning 2-0 victory, where Man City didn’t even have a single effort on target.

As I say, nobody is thinking anything is a walkover, after all, why would you when the Saints have just played like that against Pep Guardiola’s side. However, reality is that any rational person would have been happy to avoid Man Utd and get either Forest or Southampton at this stage of the competition. If Man City had won on the south coast, then safe to say everybody would have made that the worst possible draw, if Guardiola’s team had been drawn against NUFC.

No exact dates for the Southampton semi-final games but what we do know is that they will be played in the two midweeks that fall between Saturday 21 January and Saturday 4 February.

This is where when you look at how things are falling, you can’t help but believe that things are really going Newcastle’s way.

Newcastle play Palace away on 21 Jan and West Ham at home on 4 Feb, in the two weeks between these games NUFC only have those two semi-final matches. The weekend of Saturday 28 January is free because it is FA Cup fourth rounds fixtures then, Newcastle of course knocked out at Hillsborough.

In contrast, Southampton won at Palace in their FA Cup third round game, so they have a game on that Sat 28 Jan weekend, at home to Blackpool in the fourth round. You can only assume Nathan Jones will prioritise the Newcastle Carabao Cup matches over the Blackpool one when it comes to when he plays his stronger team, however, this is undoubtedly an advantage for Eddie Howe with having no distractions. Able to totally focus on getting to Wembley in that fortnight.

Speaking of advantages, Fulham have also served one up, well more than one potentially.

The fixture schedule saw them play their biggest game of the season on Thursday night and when the final whistle blew, it was only 64 hours before Fulham would then kick-off at St James’ Park. In contrast, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side having an extra couple of days of recovery and preparation, a massive help when taking into consideration the high tempo high press way that Howe has the team playing.

Fulham gave it everything at Craven Cottage, this the match their fans want to win more than any other, their local rivals.

To put it into perspective, Fulham had won only once against Chelsea since 1979, one win in 40 (FORTY!) games.

Watching the game last night, I was obviously loving the fact that Chelsea lost yet again, however, it was also uplifting to see just how much this was taking out of the Fulham players ahead of Sunday.

Goals from Willian and Vinicius won it deservedly for Fulham, Koulibaly with the Chelsea consolation goal.

They ended up playing some eight minutes added time as well, just to add to the efforts Fulham needed to put in.

It leaves the Premier League table looking like this on Friday morning:

Marco Silva (just one of the countless managers that Everton fans have forced out of Goodison, how they must wish they had somebody like him instead of the woeful Frank Lampard) doing a brilliant job as he has lifted Fulham into the top six as things stand.

The other bonus from last night is that surely when it comes to Newcastle’s hopes of top four / top six, we can surely think that Chelsea are not an obvious threat this season now. You can never say never BUT Chelsea are now on a hilarious run of nine domestic games with seven defeats, one draw and only one win. I like Graham Potter but seeing Chelsea struggle is naturally far more of an enjoyable priority.

In their latest desperate and very expensive move, Chelsea have signed Joao Felix on loan, a deal that will cost the blues roughly £1m per game with loan fee and wages. That price per game has increased even more, as Felix was sent off after a horrific challenge last night, so will miss at least the next three Premier League matches, further adding to Chelsea’s woes.

Fulham are looking a far more serious threat to Newcastle’s Premier League hopes this season than Chelsea but Sunday is an absolutely golden opportunity for Eddie Howe’s side to put seven points between themselves and the Cottagers (and NUFC have a game in hand on them).

The Sheffield Wednesday match was a bump in the road but even that, with hindsight, could potentially be seen as a positive for Eddie Howe’s side, with it giving them such an advantage over Southampton when it comes to preparing for those semi-final games.

First off though, NUFC need to make this preparation time advantage really tell against Fulham.

Safe to say that Newcastle United will be straight at them from the first whistle on Sunday, this time hopefully taking any early chances that come their way, unlike on Tuesday night when Leicester were let off the hook, for an hour anyway, before Newcastle finished them off.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023 (plus Carabao Cup dates):

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

(W/C) Monday 23 January 2023 – Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

(W/C) Monday 30 January 2023 – Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final

