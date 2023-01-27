News

Adam Armstrong explains how Southampton can prevent the team he supports getting to Wembley

Adam Armstrong was Southampton’s biggest threat on Tuesday night.

The lifelong Newcastle United fan coming off the bench and giving Dan Burn a few problems on NUFC’s left hand side.

Then one of the key moments in the match, Adam Armstrong equalising very quickly after Joelinton had put Newcastle ahead, thankfully VAR in operation though to use the TV replays that showed the former Newcastle striker had used his hand / arm to knock the ball forward.

With the domination of the game and clear chances created, Eddie Howe’s team could / should have put the whole tie to bed, some of the misses were shockers in front of goal.

A three goal lead going into the second leg would have been about fair on the balance of play and chances created, especially as the referee and VAR managed to deny a perfectly legitimate Joelinton first half goal, that clearly didn’t hit his arm. VAR though refusing to overrule the on-pitch referee.

Even though Newcastle United were by far the better side, it is only a single goal lead they have brought back to St James’ Park at the halfway point in this semi-final, something which Adam Armstrong is clinging to, when it comes to still dreaming of denying Newcastle United a visit to Wembley…

Adam Armstrong talking to the Daily Echo ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg:

“We are looking forward to the next leg because it will be a massive game and we’re only 1-0 down, we’re still right in it.

“One hundred per cent, we are going there (to St James’ Park) with confidence again and we have got nothing to lose.

“It will be a really good atmosphere, I have seen it first-hand myself and it’s an unbelievable stadium.

“We are going to have to turn the crowd right away.

“We do have to start taking our chances because we’re getting a lot now in the second-half of games.

“We’re staying in games at half-time now, so we just have to put them away and we’ve stopped giving away sloppy goals, but I know they scored on the counter.

“They’ve put a ball across and had a tap in from a few yards, that can’t happen.

“The gaffer (Nathan Jones) is mad on that, we can’t give goals away but it’s something that we will work on.

“It’s nothing to lose, we’ve got to put on a good performance because it’s a chance to get to Wembley.

“It’s every kid’s dream to get to Wembley.

“It’s certainly mine and something I’m looking forward to trying to achieve.

“We have to take confidence in everything we can at this point, the lads are upset they’ve been beaten but we’ve got to dust down and prepare for the weekend.

“That’s football (Armstrong’s disallowed goal for handball) and we’ve seen decisions like that all year.

“I know it’s handball, even though it’s accidental, but that’s the rules nowadays.

“It’s harsh but we have to just take it and move onto the next leg.

“I looked on the big screen after it and it’s hit my arm but you just have to get on with it, it’s one of those things.”

