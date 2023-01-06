Opinion

A statement of intent from Newcastle United

Newcastle United have began the New Year by enhancing our reputation as being the meanest team in the EPL.

If ever proof was needed that this Eddie Howe team isn’t one dimensional, it came at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Indeed, it was the table topping Gunners who came in for the most post-match scrutiny as to why they didn’t have a ‘Plan B’ after consistently failing to breach our resolute and well drilled Magpies defence.

Mikel Arteta was well and truly rattled and if anybody isn’t taking Newcastle United seriously now, that can only be better for us.

I got my regular titbits off Tony Mallabar keeping me informed of the happenings in North London before, during and after the game.

He messaged me from his hotel the morning after the game to tell me that he was absolutely buzzing.

I hadn’t got to bed until 4am on Wednesday because I was so full of adrenalin.

Before the game I honestly fancied us to nick a goal and get a result. What I went on to witness was something totally different, that I cannot really remember in over fifty years of supporting this unbelievable team.

We had a rigid game plan and stuck to it, stifled the life out of an Arsenal side who used to be the past masters of these tactics.

I swear I was trying to kick every ball near the end because I really thought that the way Newcastle United were playing was sending out a statement of intent.

For far too long Newcastle United have been seen as cannon fodder for the likes of Arsenal, with a weak underbelly for when the going gets tough. Alas no more (for the opposition).

With a spring in my step I headed for Whitley on Wednesday and after doing some shopping, nipped into the Vic to have a pint with Mauler Dalglish.

He’d dipped going to work and also had a sizable chunk from the bookies in his pocket after Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith had won the PDC World Darts championship.

We then went next door to the Fire Station and bumped into a bleary eyed Monk who had obviously recently just got hyem.

More lads kept piling in and the smell of whiskey filled our table.

We agreed that something feels very different now to what we were feeling in the 1990s under King Kev. It’s as if that back then, we were all ultimately expecting heartache down the line.

The road and journey we are now on seems quite alien and although there will be bumps along the way, I feel we are now far better equipped for long term success than ever before.

The lads were all looking forward to the two upcoming cup ties. Mauler is going down to Sheffield Wednesday and obviously the Monk will be there.

I stated that I hope to be able to get to a few games soon and I’m sure Monk raised an eyebrow, Roger Moore style (as I have previously mentioned, I was a boycotter under Mike Ashley and have had many a topical argument with Simon on the Mag).

Finally, we all debated on how long our fantastic unbeaten run can go on. We all fancied our chances in the two cup ties, agreed also that we also have some favourable games in the league coming up.

As I keep telling the lads, we just have to take one game at a time.

I still remember standing with my father at St James’ Park in 1992, when Jim Dobbin’s last gasp goal for Grimsby Town burst that particular bubble.

Time has moved on considerably and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are now playing a whole new ball game.

HTL

