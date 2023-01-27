News

A single Newcastle United star makes Carabao Cup team of semi-final first legs

Contenders for Carabao Cup team of the semi-final first legs after the midweek action.

When it comes to matches that might have produced these contenders, did St Mary’s serve up any contenders…?

Newcastle United with a dominant performance against Southampton, the second half eventually serving up a winning goal though this NUFC team knowing they had the chances to kill the tie off totally, ahead of the second leg.

Now the Carabao Cup competition organisers have revealed their team of the (last eight) round, based on the Whoscored ratings from the tw0 games (Southampton 0 Newcastle 1, Forest 0 Man Utd 3), the highest rated player in each position, from the two semi-final first legs.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

The official Carabao Cup team of the semi-final first legs:

As you can see, a ‘slight’ Man Utd edge to this team, just two players from the match at St Mary’s and only one of them a Newcastle United player, Joelinton.

These were the Whoscored ratings for all the players who featured in Southampton 0 Newcastle 1:

As you can see, Nick Pope (7.4) the next highest rated for NUFC after Joelinton (7.6), then three of the back four in Burn (7.1), Trippier (7.1) and Botman (7.0).

I think fair to say a lot of the Newcastle ratings a little on the low side, as NUFC controlled the vast majority of the match, only the finishing a big let down. Not sure how subs Isak (6.5) and ASM (6.4) marked so low either, both were excellent when they came on.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 24 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 73

Southampton:

Caleta-Car Red Card 86

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 44% (40%) Newcastle 56% (60%)

Total shots were Southampton 13 (3) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were Southampton 4 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 67), Almiron (Murphy 78), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 67)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

