Opinion

A massive feather in the cap for Newcastle United Sporting Director – As Brighton smash Liverpool

Brighton made it as difficult as possible for Dan Ashworth to take up his new job at Newcastle United.

I think it is becoming increasingly clearer as to why that was the case.

Dan Ashworth tied into a very tight contract on the south coast and when he resigned back in February (2022) in order to take up the job of Newcastle United Sporting Director, Brighton owner Tony Bloom insisted that Ashworth worked his full gardening leave notice of nine months, unless Newcastle United paid acceptable compensation to shorten that time period.

It didn’t happen quickly and it wasn’t until 6 June 2022 that Newcastle United released an official statement (see below) that revealed the Premier League had formally approved the appointment after the two clubs reached agreement on compensation.

With weeks of Dan Ashworth arriving at Newcastle United, we had seen the signings of Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman. As well as the arrival of a number of promising younger players, some of whom said to have been Brighton targets…

For Newcastle United fans fed a Mike Ashley diet of the likes of minions such as Bruce, Charnley, Wise, Kinnear, Llambias and many others, to see appointments such as Darren Eales, Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth, is just…a completely different club.

Mike Ashley appointed Joe Kinnear as Director of Football (after previously he had been one of the chief architects of relegation in 2008/09 as manager).

The current owners appointed Dan Ashworth, who had / has a stellar reputation after the jobs he had done at West Brom, England / The FA and of course, Brighton.

In September 2018, Dan Ashworth resigned his role with The FA / England, taking up his job as technical director at Brighton in February 2019, it was a newly created position with the appointment of Dan Ashworth, his brief described as to oversee recruitment, the academy, medical, sports science and women’s departments.

Now any football club that ends up enjoying success, it is never down to just one person. A whole host of characters and correct decisions are needed.

However, difficult to believe that Dan Ashworth wasn’t massively a factor in Brighton turning things around. After promotion (along with Newcastle United) in May 2017, Brighton owner Tony Bloom backed relatively significant investment, particularly in player recruitment. A net spend for Brighton in their first two seasons in the Premier League of around £130m, in contrast, over the course of Rafa Benitez’ three years at St James’ Park, it was around about £0 in net spend that he was allowed on new players.

Despite the relatively large investment, Brighton struggled, in 2017/18 they finished 15th on 40 points and then 36 points and 17th place, surviving by only two points after three wins in their final 23 PL fames of that 2018/19 season.

Three months before the end of that very close relegation miss, Dan Ashworth arrived at Brighton, it is funny just how much the club has got right since that point…

Exactly what Dan Ashworth can be credited with, is something that no doubt can be argued, as he wasn’t alone. However, I can’t see how anybody can deny that he has been a key figure in the upward trajectory of that football club. Helping to improve the club across many areas, putting in place foundations, structures and processes that benefit Brighton even after his departure…

Three months after Dan Ashworth arrived, Chris Hughton was replaced by Graham Potter in May 2019.

Brighton increasingly became a club to admire, both on and off the pitch, results didn’t become revolutionarily better immediately but you could see the underlying improvements that could well end up increasingly improving the results on the pitch.

Brighton still finished comfortably seven and thirteen points clear of relegation respectively in 2019/20 and 202o/21, then the breakthrough year of 2021/22, Brighton ending up ninth on 51 points with Graham Potter doing a great job, along with others at the club…

So much so that very early in the current season, the new Chelsea owners replaced their Champions League winning boss Thomas Tuchel with the man from Brighton, Graham Potter swiftly following Dan Ashworth out of Brighton.

Moving swiftly forward to the present day, this is how the Premier League table looks this Sunday morning…

Roberto de Zerbi does of course deserve great credit for the job he has done after replacing Potter, but at the same time, you have to also acknowledge that this season’s success, looks very much like the ongoing progression of a club built on very sound foundations.

Foundations that Dan Ashworth surely has to take a lot of credit for.

Brighton now seventh on 30 points after on Saturday absolutely battering Liverpool, it ended 3-0 but it could have been far far worse for Jurgen Klopp if Brighton had got the goals their dominance really deserved.

Kieran Maguire is a football finance expert on the business of football, he is also a Brighton fan, he posted this on his Twitter account following the 3-0 smashing of Liverpool.

Yet another massive feather in the cap I believe for Dan Ashworth (as it of course also is for Roberto de Zerbi and indeed Graham Potter, amongst others), despite the fact he is no longer still at Brighton.

After the compensation was eventually agreed, Tony Bloom talking about losing Dan Ashworth and how he hadn’t expected it to happen when it did, the Bright owner talking to The Athletic – 11 July 2022:

“It was certainly disappointing that he (Dan Ashworth) left.

“You are not surprised about anything in football.

“I’m certainly not surprised that another club wanted his services.

“Dan is exceptionally good at what he does.

“I wasn’t expecting it just then, because we had such a good relationship and he was such a good fit for the club, but things move on.”

The success and rise of Newcastle United has gathered pace as the club make impressive appointment after impressive appointment, Eddie Howe then Dan Ashworth then Darren Eales…other positive appointments also made in the upper end of the NUFC hierarchy.

Almost like Newcastle United are becoming a properly run football club, a club ran with ambition and the best possible people brought in to run it on behalf of the owners. The owners backing Dan Ashworth and others to progress Newcastle United and relying on their expertise to do so, unlike Mike Ashley who pulled the strings from afar, using members of his inner Sports Direct circle to help make decisions, rather than employing the best possible people with the expertise to directly do it.

Newcastle United official announcement – 6 June 2022:

Dan Ashworth has commenced his role as Newcastle United’s sporting director after the club received formal Premier League approval for his move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The club announced on Monday 30 May that an agreement had been reached to formally release Ashworth from his contractual duties as Brighton & Hove Albion’s technical director and complete a move to the Magpies.

He has now cleared the relevant Premier League approval process.

Ashworth will begin his role immediately, prior to the opening of the summer transfer window and the players returning for pre-season training.

Ashworth will be responsible for the club’s overarching sporting strategy, football development and recruitment at all age levels, and will work closely with head coach Eddie Howe, academy manager Steve Harper and head of recruitment Steve Nickson.

The 51-year-old has fulfilled a number of high-profile executive roles in professional football, including sporting and technical director at West Bromwich Albion, director of elite development at the Football Association and, most recently, technical director at Brighton & Hove Albion.

During his six years with the Football Association, Ashworth played an integral role in devising and introducing the ‘England DNA’ concept, which was designed to implement a winning culture across all English Premier League teams.

Dan Ashworth said, “Newcastle United is an incredible football club and I’m delighted to be joining at this very exciting time.

“Each time I’ve been to St. James’ Park in the past, I have been reminded of the club’s long history and the unrivalled passion of its fan base. It is a huge football club with great potential, and I am incredibly positive about what we can collectively achieve.

“I’m excited to start work immediately and look forward to being part of a team that is helping the club to grow and achieve long-term success.”

The club’s investment group comprising PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media said, “On behalf of the board, staff and players, we would like to welcome Dan Ashworth to the Newcastle United family.

“Dan was the ideal person for this hugely important position. He has a strong track record in elite level football and we are delighted to have him join Newcastle United ahead of the new season.”

