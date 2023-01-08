News

8 Newcastle United live TV matches now confirmed to end of March after Wednesday announcement

There are now eight Newcastle United live TV matches confirmed.

An announcement on Wednesday afternoon meaning that we now know the full schedule of Newcastle United matches in the Premier League (see below) up to the end of March 2023, both dates and times.

Five Newcastle United live TV matches had already been announced (including the SJP second leg of the League Cup semi-final), with another three added today.

So eight Newcastle United live TV matches in total confirmed to the end of March 2023.

Two games on Sky Sports added today, home to Wolves and away at Forest.

Plus away at Man City on BT Sport is added.

Newcastle United official announcement – 25 January 2023:

‘Newcastle United’s three Premier League fixtures in March have all been rescheduled after being selected for broadcast on BT Sport and Sky Sports.

United’s trip to the Etihad to face reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday, 4th March will remain on the same date, but will now kick off at 12:30pm instead of 3pm as initially scheduled. That game will be shown live on BT Sport.

The following weekend, Eddie Howe’s side entertain Wolves at St. James’ Park, but that contest has now moved from Saturday, 11th March at 3pm to Sunday, 12th March at 4:30pm. Sky Sports will broadcast that fixture live.

And the Magpies’ final league outing of the month takes them to the City Ground to take on newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. That match has now been moved back from 3pm on Saturday, 18th March to 8pm on Friday, 17th March, with Sky Sports also set to show that game live.

The game against Steve Cooper’s Forest, however, is still subject to the hosts’ potential involvement in the FA Cup sixth round.

Any further alterations to United’s fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

As they say in the announcement, Forest could still be in the FA Cup and that game rescheduled, whilst we all hope that Brighton at home will also need a new date…

As things currently stand, it means every single Newcastle United match in the first three months of 2023 has / will be televised live.

The last non-televised NUFC game was Leeds at home on New Year’s Eve.

The first six Newcastle games of 2023 have all been shown live by one broadcaster or another and now the next eight are also scheduled to be, which would make it a remarkable 14 in a row for live broadcast in the UK.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:

Tuesday 31 January 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final second leg -Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

(Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final)

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

