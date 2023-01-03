Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Southampton 0 Newcastle 1

Tuesday night’s match ended Southampton 0 Newcastle 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United were on top for most of the game but missed some great chances. Nick Pope earning his tenth clean sheet in a row and NUFC take a 1-0 lead into the second leg.

This time it is Jamie Smith:

POSITIVES

Tell me ma…

On balance, this was an excellent result and one that should see us getting excited for the prospect of a colossal day at Wembley.

Yes, it’s a slender lead, but it’s a lead.

We have a home game with a goal head start against the team who are bottom of the league, who have a game to play before the second leg while we recover and focus entirely on finishing the job.

Southampton don’t have the luxury of just being able to sit in, that every team to have frustrated us at SJP has leaned on and there are signs of strong options to suggest we can offer enough attacking prowess to have a legendary night next Tuesday.

Clear your calendar for February 26th.

The club is evolving

If you’re of a certain age, which let’s be honest I am, Southampton away will give you a chill down the spine.

No matter how good Newcastle were under Kevin Keegan or Bobby Robson, trips to the horrible old Dell would always end in disappointment, a quirk of fate that seemed so specifically directed at Newcastle United, as we had acquired a bogey team that was also the longest trip the Premier League will ever see, unless Plymouth or Exeter have an unlikely spike in fortune.

I remember making my way there once by train during a petrol crisis to see an insipid 2-0 defeat and the record at St Mary’s was only a slight improvement in the early years.

This though is emblematic of the revived hope at NUFC. A trip that disappointed for so long has brought three magnificent victories in under a year. If we can win at Southampton like it’s nowt, we don’t need to fear the pressure of a second leg lead, or of being heavy favourites to reach the final.

It will all be dealt with in a calm, professional manner, with percentages being played, bottom lines protected and Eddie’s Mags playing the game, not the occasion. We can believe we’re going to Wembley and even more importantly we can believe that we can take the cup when we leave there. The new era has well and truly arrived.

The best goalkeeper in the world

I actually can’t quite believe Nick Pope only cost us £10 million.

After we failed to take the lead despite dominating early on, Southampton had a couple of purple patches that might well have led to costly concessions. Pope produced a pair of world class saves and continued to be a steadying influence at the back as some of the defence had uncharacteristically shaky moments, climaxing in him braying Djenepo out of the game with a commanding clearing header.

Pope won us the third round tie against Palace and his influence here could prove telling. Ten consecutive clean sheets for Pope and once again it’s difficult stuff for people who’ve known years of even the best Newcastle teams being defensively questionable, suddenly becoming this impregnable wall. Nick Pope.

NEGATIVES

Cows’ backsides on the Town Moor safe from banjo wielding Mags

I question nothing Eddie Howe does, what he has delivered in the past year is miraculous and could evolve beyond wildest dreams in weeks/months to come.

However, it’s surely worthwhile to constructively suggest that some focus on shooting drills could be introduced to training. The chances are repeatedly created but some of the final attempts are frighteningly bad. Twice from Willock, the usual blazer from Longstaff and worst of all, the miss of the season contender that Joelinton thankfully remedied.

We should be over the horizon ahead of the second leg but this is finishing that schoolkids would put away. It’s cost us a couple of PL points of late and could have cost us in this cup.

Hopefully the issue is addressed one way or the other, as we are regularly creating the chances. Convert these regularly and we’ll start dishing out some thumpings.

Bit jaded

There were a couple of slightly leggy performances tonight, with some misplaced passes a touch out of character.

Wilson looked done in up front, whether this is fatigue, illness or some well hidden injury, he wasn’t himself. It seems a no brainer to start the lively Isak in his place next Tuesday and allow Wilson the time to recover from whatever it is in time for West Ham in a good twelve days.

Saint-Maximin for me has done as much as Isak to edge the games here and at home to Fulham, and surely the prospect of Saints having to come at us would present the ideal opportunity to unleash his attacking threat. It feels these changes are necessary now to end the relative recent goal drought and I think Eddie will have seen that.

The ghost of the old Newcastle

I might be wrong here, but I can only think of one instance, where a solid win in an away first leg has been undone by Newcastle ballsing up the return at St James.

Unfortunately, it was potentially one of the most costly results in the club’s history, as we surrendered Champions League participation to Partizan Belgrade and the stellar team Bobby Robson had built began to fade, leading to two decades of regression for the club.

Regardless of the improbability of this going awry, the fact that such mess ups are in Newcastle United’s DNA will almost certainly see a tense week ahead, culminating in more stress and anxiety ahead of Tuesday’s settler.

If you don’t feel this at least a little bit, then you must be new to all this.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 24 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 73

Southampton:

Caleta-Car Red Card 86

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 44% (40%) Newcastle 56% (60%)

Total shots were Southampton 13 (3) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were Southampton 4 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 67), Almiron (Murphy 78), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 67)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

