Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1

Saturday’s match ended Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United failed to take their (very clear!) chances and opened up at the back.

This time it is Billy Miller:

POSITIVES

Isak’s Back

He looked rusty but he played well.

I think if it wasn’t his first game back, he may have had a hat-trick.

He had a great chance with the close-range header. The strike just inside the box was well hit but matched by the keeper. And he would have been well away, if fully fit, for the chance where he was through on the halfway line. Liverpool will tell you all about his pace.

Let’s hope that his withdrawal at halftime was just down to match fitness.

Also, special mention to Ritchie who started for the first time in ages and had a good first half. He faded in the second but I thought he was the best of the players that came in.

Less Games

Is this a positive?

Not really?

With a congested January, a replay in the FA Cup wouldn’t have been ideal.

I would have personally preferred it to being eliminated though.

No Injuries

I think… Not sure why Isak came off. If that was through injury, then I stand corrected.

The only way this game could have been worse would be if we’d picked up a couple of knocks to key players.

NEGATIVES

Weakness in Depth

Eight changes for this game and few of the players coming in did much to enhance their chances of shifting their first-choice counterparts.

Nothing came off for Anderson in the first half and he almost gifted Wednesday a goal when his dodgy back pass was intercepted.

He had some better moments in the second half but squandered one of the best chances of the game from point blank range.

I’ve got full faith in his ability and was keen for him to stay in the squad this season. I do think a loan move would be the best thing for him now though. He’s barely had any minutes in the league and needs to get game time to develop.

Lewis is another who really didn’t take his chance.

I’m not even going to talk about Murphy or Wood.

Unbeaten No More

BBC showed a nice graphic which had Sheffield Wednesday on the longest unbeaten run this season (all competitions) with 17. We were second with 15.

That loss resets our run, although we are still unbeaten in 13 league games at least. We also missed the chance to break a club record with seven clean sheets in a row.

If I could pick a game to have won out of this and Leicester on Tuesday, I would have gone for Leicester. We are one game from a semi-final so if we achieve that it will soften this blow considerably.

Just Another Manic Wednesday

The goal that put us behind was offside.

The second goal came from a silly mix up between two of our best players and then we missed chance after chance to ensure it was a third Third Round exit in consecutive seasons.

Wednesday took their chances well and their goalie had a solid game but Isak, Anderson and Wood all had brilliant chances to score.

Disappointing to be beaten by a League One team for the second season running but hopefully this will refocus the team.

Let’s hope ASM is just unwell and the rumours of him falling out with Howe are just that.

This game would have been ideal for him, as Murphy… well I said I wouldn’t talk about Murphy.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 69

Sheffield Wednesday:

Windass 52, 65

Possession was Sheff Wed 25% Newcastle 33%

Total shots were Sheff Wed 9 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Sheff Wed 4 Newcastle 7

Corners were Sheff Wed 1 Newcastle 11

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 25,884 (4,500 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Botman, Lewis (Trippier 69), Anderson (Willock 60), Longstaff (Bruno 60), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 60), Ritchie, Isak (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fraser, Burn,

