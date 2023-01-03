Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 2 Leicester 0

Tuesday’s match ended Newcastle 2 Leicester 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United dominated from the first whistle and eventually got the goals they deserved, Leicester with only one effort on target all match.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Made in Blyth

Dan Burn is a titan. Hewn from pure granite. A rock.

Filling in admirably at left back and surely one of the best in the country right now.

The Mag from Blyth – firmly a cult hero after this game – was head and shoulders above many of his peers against Leicester.

With so many chances gone begging, United needed a moment of magic to break the deadlock. Step forward giant Burn.

Cutting into the box like a striker in their pomp, on his wrong foot, he’s found a finish into the bottom corner to edge us in front.

It was THE moment of the game.

His dance routine afterwards – which instantly went viral on social media – underlining his popularity and importance to that dressing room. He’s been a heck of a signing.

Getting it right

Eddie Howe made the right call last night with his team selection.

I think most expected ASM to start this game, his pace and trickery seemed ideal for midweek cup football.

When the team sheet was posted at 7pm we saw Joelinton had been retained in the front three, Longstaff was in, and ASM was a sub – again.

Everyone will have their view but the result shows Howe got that decision absolutely spot on.

Joelinton is a tank. He does the job tracking back, but is now so full of confidence he can get forward and score. That second goal was vital and he finished it off beautifully.

ASM will need to bide his time but it as good to see the body language at full time. Rumours of a bust up with the manager were clearly just some nonsense on Twitter.

Priceless Willock

Joe Willock has such good pace and power. He’s growing into a very good midfielder since joining us from Arsenal.

He drives at teams and is always a threat. He was a key component alongside Bruno and Longstaff.

Hopefully he’ll be back in among the goals again very soon.

NEGATIVES (Are there any?)

The Leazes End siege

There were so many chances in the first half, which is a good thing, but we didn’t stick them away.

If you want me to look for a negative, I’ll say that we ought to have been home and hosed by half time.

A few weeks ago, I’d have fancied us against anyone, but I think the last two games have shown a few minor issues up top. Isak’s return is very welcome.

More to come from Callum

Wilson didn’t really look at it.

His form has just dipped bit. He needs a goal to boost his confidence.

He was obviously fully fit to start the game. Is he carrying an issue though?

Misfiring Fox

Jamie Vardy got into a few dangerous positions – worryingly so, but on each occasion he missed the target.

The first chance was a golden opportunity to halve the deficit, not that Leicester really deserved anything from this game, Newcastle registering 22 attempts at goal.

I am sure the lapses that allowed Vardy in, will give Howe something to analyse with the players, ahead of the Fulham game on Sunday.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Tuesday 10 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Burn 60, Joelinton 72

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 48% (42%) Newcastle 52% (58%)

Total shots were Leicester 7 (2) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (3)

Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 12 (5)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,009 (1,000 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 90), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 84), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 78)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson, Wood

