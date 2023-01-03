Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 1 Fulham 0

Sunday afternoon’s match ended Newcastle 1 Fulham 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United were the better side but struggled to make the vital breakthrough as Fulham were dogged in defence and also had their own limited threat, NUFC finally getting their deserved reward though a minute from time.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Winning is all that matters

The team came off at full time with all three points. The job was done.

It was all a bit after the lord mayor’s show coming off the back of that electric league cup quarter final in midweek.

Sunday games at 2pm perhaps mean a somewhat less raucous atmosphere.

It can often be hard to hit the heights two games running, so to stay in it and grab a late winner, showed the level of belief and spirit in the squad.

The Fulham penalty was a big moment and that blunder from the visitors was duly punished at the death.

The victory kept us in third place and put us clear of the chasing pack for fourth place. What’s not to like?

Swede moment

We are all really pleased for Alexander Isak. You could sense he’s been a frustrated member of the squad while he’s been out and today he made up for some lost time with a telling contribution.

To score the winner in the 89th minute at the Gallowgate end will do his confidence no harm whatsoever, as he works back to full match fitness after a nasty thigh strain.

He just gave us that extra something today when he came on. Fresh legs in the dying embers against a side that had to slug it out with Chelsea on Thursday night.

Isak was in the right place, at the right time. Peeling off the Fulham side who let him drift into the six-yard area unmarked.#

He couldn’t miss. That’s now three goals in five games for our club record purchase.

You just know there is a lot more to come. He has pace, power, and precision.

Mixing it in midfield

Sean Longtsaff and Joelinton did a sterling job in the thick of battle against an in-form Fulham side.

Sean’s heat map told its own story, while Big Joe didn’t let the occasion faze him after his midweek brush with the law, which nobody condones of course, and he will take his punishment for that.

On the football side, it was right to play him, and given the shortage in midfield he is crucial for us going forward.

NEGATIVES

Bruno’s pain game

It was a sad sight to see Bruno hobbling off in pain and in tears.

The ankle twisted and he just couldn’t carry on.

The injury felt like a hammer blow to our chances and we may lose him for some of the most vital games of the season.

Hopefully the scan doesn’t show too much damage, but even if it doesn’t, he could be looking at a few weeks out.

Memo to owners: The transfer window is available.

Clinical care

Far be it from me to tell Eddie Howe what to do…but can they redouble their efforts on finishing over the training sessions this coming week?

So many chances have gone begging – again.

We have to get back to where we were, sticking that ball away with aplomb, more often than not.

Bad day at the office for KT

It wasn’t the best performance we have seen from Kieran Trippier.

It was a tad flat, and he conceded the penalty that Fulham, thankfully, went on to fluff.

He was a lucky boy. On another day Mitro tucks that away and we get smashed and grabbed 0-1.

At least the defence did emerge with yet another clean sheet and the visitors actually didn’t have a single shot on target.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 – Sunday 15 January 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 89

Fulham:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 37% (43%) Newcastle 63% (57%)

Total shots were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 20 (11)

Shots on target were Fulham 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 10 (7)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,247

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Saint-Maximin 45), Longstaff, Willock (Isak 71), Almiron (Murphy 85), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 90+6)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis

