3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0

Saturday night’s match ended Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United were by far the better side but struggled to make the vital breakthrough, as Crystal Palace were dogged in defence and despite dominating all the underlying match stats, the most important one remained blank.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Super stopper

Without Nick Pope we’d probably have been talking about a defeat.

Goalies often don’t get enough of a mention but at Selhurst Park ours really merits it.

United’s new custodian is a man mountain and he had an excellent game.

Pope is the type of super stopper who is worth a few extra points come the end of a season. He’s a great lad too.

It was in the second half when he truly earned his keep, producing the type of save that gets pundits drooling if he was at a so-called fashionable club.

The save from Mateta’s goal-bound strike in the 73rd was a stunner. It was a huge intervention because it looked a certain 1-0 to Palace in that moment.

This was Pope’s sixth consecutive PL clean sheet. Wow.

He currently boasts the highest save ratio in the Premier League (82.3% putting a smidgen ahead of Kepa at Chelsea). Wow again.

A true positive, and he’s on his way to becoming possibly one the best goalkeepers that we’ve ever had.

The run goes on

Once upon a time we’d have lost this fixture easily, so it’s important to keep in perspective the progress which is being made since we saw the back of Mike Ashley.

Palace sat in for most of the game. The narrative afterwards clear – we are seen as a major threat.

One solitary shot on target for the Eagles. Vieira seemingly had them set up to play for a draw.

The result ensured that Eddie Howe has led United on their longest ever unbeaten run in the English top flight.

That’s not to be sniffed at, or taken for granted. It’s magnificent and we are only one year and a bit into this new era.

A point on the road is also a damned sight better than getting beat.

Bruno boost

It was fantastic to see Bruno starting, just a week after hobbling off against Fulham in tears with a twisted ankle.

Good fortune has smiled on us, as the injury clearly isn’t as bad as first feared.

Plenty of ice and intense physio all week got our star man ready to play – which is nothing short of a miracle.

Given the lack of depth in the squad, Bruno is our key asset.

Hopefully he will be feeling even better in the week ahead as the League Cup double header with Southampton looms large.

NEGATIVES

Profligates

Since the domestic season resumed after the world cup, we seem to have stumbled into a barren spell in front of goal. Our third blank in four games.

The fact the chances are being created is good, but they are repeatedly getting squandered, frustrating!

This can happen in a season but the focus has to be on rediscovering that clinical touch in front of goal.

Wilson, in particular, has gone off the boil. Class is permanent, form is temporary though. That said, Howe has a big call to make on Tuesday – him or Isak in from the start?

Palace ultras

There seems to be a good few Crystal Palace fans genuinely outraged and angered by the change of ownership at Newcastle United. More so than we’ve seen at other away grounds.

They’re a salty bunch.

The booing at the end as the players left the pitch was extended to abuse being hurled as the players got on the team bus.

Do they realise NUFC fans have no say in who owns the football club?

Do they know they had Saudi adverts on their pitchside displays?

Do they expect to us to believe they wouldn’t have been delighted if their team had been bought by people as wealthy as PIF?

It’s also worth mentioning Selhurst Park too. What a dump. The view from the away end is absolutely abysmal.

Work in progress

The game perhaps underlined that we still have a long way to go in terms of recruitment.

We still need a bit more quality.

It would be nice to have something new in centre midfield and in attack, with Chris Wood’s departure there is surely a squad place they can fill with someone new.

The momentum is still there, but a January window with no arrivals will feel a bit flat.

If anyone can explain how FFP works then get in touch!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 21 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Palace 39% (39%) Newcastle 61% (61%)

Total shots were Palace 6 (3) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Palace 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 15 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 25,350 (Newcastle 2,700)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 69), Almiron (Murphy 86), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 69)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

