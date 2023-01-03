Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 0 Leeds 0

Saturday afternoon ended Newcastle 0 Leeds 0.

The final match of 2022 proving to be a frustrating one for both Newcastle’s players and fans, as a very defensive Leeds managed to grab a point despite only having one effort on target all game.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is David Punton.

POSITIVES

Saint Nicholas

There was yet another clean sheet for Nick Pope. Superb, as ever.

Pope, not to mention the defence in front of him, haven’t conceded a goal for seven and a half hours (plus added time) of football.

He did well to deny Rodrigo – which could well have handed Leeds a barely deserved smash and grab.

On the run

The draw was disappointing but coming off the back of a fine win at Leicester, it was good to see the unbeaten run carry on.

That is now 12 league games without tasting a defeat. Eddie Howe is turning water into wine…and we are only in the first year of the project.

To go on such a run at Premier League level is really tough to do. It’s a throwback to the halcyon days of Bobby Robson and Kevin Keegan.

And let’s look at it this way – if we had drawn away at Leicester and then done Leeds 3-0, everyone would be saying four points from those two games is perfectly respectable.

Happy old year

It felt strange playing a game on New Year’s Eve, but when the final whistle blew, it ended a 2022 that saw a reborn Newcastle side which has taken 72 points from 36 matches.

Saved from relegation and now looking upwards.

Under Mike Ashley, every time we got a peek at the upper end of the table, the wheels usually came off.

We all know this a different era. 0-0 wasn’t the scoreline we wanted, but there is better to come.

Once again – patience is key.

NEGATIVES:

Failure to score

Let’s not beat about the bush, the big problem against Leeds was that we didn’t put the ball in the back of the net. Luckily for them, our shooting boots weren’t on.

Profligacy, combined with their keeper playing out of his skin, saw a deserved win disappear into the Tyneside air.

The Leeds fans may be rejoicing it a tad, but they know deep down, that they got away with one here.

We really missed the fully fit version of Callum Wilson, not to mention a certain club record purchase, Mr Alexander Isak.

Chris Wood battles, and does his level best, but for a push at the top end of the table you need to be way more clinical.

Longstaff saw two good chances put over the top – on another day he scores them. He has since received some pretty unfair criticism on social media platforms.

Ref justice

Wiltshire’s Simon Hooper took charge of this one. He completely lost control of proceedings. He was awful.

There was a huge moment in the first half – it looked a penalty all day long.

Why don’t they use the VAR to check it? It’s pretty simple and isn’t that what the system is there for?

We can’t dwell on what are basically excuses but there is a sense we were pretty much shafted on the penalty call.

Fine margins in football but that is one that got away.

Hooper reffed our opening day game but here he was very much found wanting. I’d love to see what the ref’s assessor made of it.

Big Jesse

There’s been a few characters in the away dugout down at St James Park down the years and the current Leeds Utd boss will be remembered for his histrionics.

The American is clearly a passionate guy, fair play, but some would also suggest he was going on like an idiot celebrating a goalless draw like he’d just won the cup and his national lottery numbers had come in.

He also made a series of poorly informed pre-match comments about our ownership and spending power. Same as Klopp – seemingly not a clue whatsoever about FFP and how it is working.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leeds 0 – Saturday 31 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leeds:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 41% (49%) Newcastle 59% (51%)

Total shots were Leeds 8 (6) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Leeds 1 (0) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Leeds 3 (3) Newcastle 9 (4)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 64), Almiron (Murphy 84), Joelinton, Wood (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

