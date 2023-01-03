Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Tuesday night ended Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0.

A first match of 2023 for the clubs standing first and third in the Premier League, a fascinating and gripping battle between the two teams, even though it ended goalless.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is David Punton.

POSITIVES

So solid crew

This was a defensive masterclass.

The whole team did its job from front to back. They worked their socks off to limit and frustrate a previously free flowing Arsenal side.

In the process came another precious clean sheet. We’ve only conceded 11 goals in the Premier League and we’re into January. Unbeaten now for 15 games in all competitions.

In Botman and Schar you have two rocks, well drilled, well motivated.

In Trippier there was a man in his prime – a sensational buy – who managed to shackle the dangerous Brazilian, Martinelli.

Ahead of them the midfield ran all game, Joelinton in particular such a vital cog.

If this is just the start of the new era at NUFC then I can’t wait for the next few years.

Burn baby Burn

If any player needs to be singled out then it is Dan Burn from Blyth.

Saka looked to have the measure of the big man early on, but Burn recovered from that to put in yet another stellar display at left back – and that isn’t even really his position, but he’s made it his own.

Five headers. Six clearances. Only two fouls. One reporter likened him to an ‘Easter Island monolith’.

A wonderful player, right at the top of his game. Arsenal thought he was the weak link but he stood up to them, aided and abetted by Joelinton doubling up when it was needed.

Burn’s a true cult hero and that’s before we saw the photos of that tiny little Smart car he is squeezing into.

Point of pride

We’ve seen some thrashings over the years at the Emirates Stadium, so to come away having matched them was a real thing to savour.

It’s nice to be able to stick it to that cabal of pundits and journalists down south who arrogantly assume the Gunners just have to turn up to beat little Newcastle.

We made a few of them eat their words – and take notice of what Eddie Howe is creating at NUFC.

In sum, we have a few people rattled. Long may it continue.

NEGATIVES

The pain from Spain

That’s two games running we have had histrionics from opposing managers.

Here it was Mikel Arteta, who went berserk at the end of the game when his team didn’t get a penalty.

He pretty much squared up to Eddie Howe at one point. Disgraceful scenes. I expected better from him.

It was perhaps tough to take, and he clearly felt hard done by, but them’s the breaks, Mikel.

Drawn a blank

That is two games now without scoring a goal.

I am being picky here but we should really have netted in this game.

Joelinton had the best chance and he headed wide. Perhaps another way of looking at it – Arsenal should be thankful we didn’t smash and grab all three points.

We hope to see some goals from us, very very soon.

Press matters

Anyone who tunes into Total Sport on BBC Radio Newcastle will have heard on Wednesday evening from their commentator Matthew Raisbeck, alongside summariser and ex-NUFC man John Anderson, who recounted a tale of Arsenal fans seated near to them in the press box hurling abuse.

Am I naïve here…but surely fans shouting on at people in the press box is something stewards ought to get involved in.

It sounds very unsavoury.

Raisbeck described the atmosphere as ‘nasty’. It was not nice to hear of this happening.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 3 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 67% (63%) Newcastle 33% (37%)

Total shots were Arsenal 17 (7) Newcastle 8 (6)

Shots on target were Arsenal 4 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Arsenal 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 60,319 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 87), Almiron (Murphy 68), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

