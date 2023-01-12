Opinion

12 Newcastle United signings under new ownership – 2 more imminent and prove direction of travel

When it comes to Newcastle United signings in the past 12 months or so, a clear pattern has emerged.

We are of course talking about what has happened since the change of ownership.

The Newcastle United signings that have been made since Eddie Howe was brought in to lead this new era of NUFC ambition and progress.

That process obviously given a massive boost when Dan Ashworth came in as Sporting Director, Newcastle United’s owners cutting his gardening leave period by around six months, the compensation paid to Brighton allowing Ashworth to start grafting in June (2022).

His top level reputation gained after Ashworth’s work at West Brom, with the FA and England, then Brighton.

Anyway, this direction of travel with Newcastle United signings.

These are the 12 players that have had transfer fees paid for them, since the new owners and Eddie Howe took control of things.

The 12 Newcastle United signings listed in order, with the age they were when signed:

31 Kieran Tripper

30 Chris Wood

24 Bruno Guimaraes

29 Dan Burn

26 Matt Targett

30 Nick Pope

22 Sven Botman

17 Charlie McArthur

18 Alex Murphy

19 Jude Smith

22 Alexander Isak

18 Garang Kuol

Conclusions

As you can see, you had Trippier, Wood and Burn all bought in last January (2022), older and with vast Premier League / English football experience.

All (along with loan deal Matt Targett) ready to throw themselves instantly into the relegation fight that Howe and the new owners had inherited mid-season.

All three were signings for the here and now, to ensure relegation avoided, then anything longer-term a bonus, certainly beyond the following season or two.

Bruno Guimaraes was also bought in last January BUT at 24 and from a weaker overseas league, given time to settle and indeed it was mid-March 2022 before he even started a Premier League game (and scored an outrageous backheel volley!), down at Southampton.

Since then, the course has completely changed, a couple of players in their prime in Targett and Pope (30 is prime for a goalkeeper these days).

Then since then, six more players bought in who were aged 17-22 when arriving (other young players have also arrived but they were out of contract / free, more to help boost the overall quality of the younger groups in the short-term, with anything in the future a bonus).

Sven Botman has of course wowed everybody, yet to taste defeat in 18 Premier League appearances.

Alexander Isak so unlucky with injuries but as he showed on Tuesday at Southampton, he looks some player. Has only started four NUFC matches but already has three goals and an assist, adding further to his outstanding career record.

The likes of Garang Kuol and others are of course a little bit behind that pair in terms of both age and experience, although playing against France and Argentina at the World Cup isn’t a bad start for Kuol.

With all of these Newcastle United signings it is clear that the focus is long-term, building for the future whilst also hoping to progress in the short-term.

This weekend we have seen two more Newcastle United signings seemingly imminent…

21 Anthony Gordon

21 Harrison Ashby

Anthony Gordon successfully passing his medical on Saturday and only official confirmation awaited of his arrival.

Whilst the young West Ham right sided defender is set for his NUFC medical today, after Sky Sports revealed that agreement between the two clubs had been reached.

Exciting times at Newcastle United in the short-term AND especially the longer-term.

