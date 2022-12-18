World Cup Final Argentina v France – Who do you want to win?
Sunday 18 December and the World Cup Final is here.
The tournament kicking off exactly four weeks ago and after 63 matches (see below), today sees the very final game of the tournament.
So much debate this past month on what has happened on and off the pitch but this is all about the final two teams that remain.
Argentina v Holland, who do you want to win this World Cup Final?
All direct Newcastle United and England interest has now faded.
So we are running this quick poll to gauge where Newcastle fans would like to see the trophy end up, or possibly where they would least like to see it go…
We will bring the results ahead of kick-off.
All 64 Qatar World Cup games:
GROUP MATCHES
21 November, 13:00: England 6 Iran 2
20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2
21 November, 10:00: Senegal 0 Netherlands 2
21 November, 19:00: USA 1 Wales 1
22 November, 10:00: Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2
22 November, 13:00: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0
22 November, 16:00: Mexico 0 Poland 0
22 November, 19:00: France 4 Australia 1
23 November, 10:00: Morocco 0 Croatia 0
23 November, 13:00: Germany 1 Japan 2
23 November, 16:00: Spain 7 Costa Rica 0
23 November, 19:00: Belgium 1 Canada 0
24 November, 10:00: Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0
24 November, 13:00: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0
24 November, 16:00: Portugal 3 Ghana 2
24 November, 19:00: Brazil 2 Serbia 0
25 November, 10:00: Wales 0 Iran 2
25 November, 13:00: Qatar 1 Senegal 3
25 November, 16:00: Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1
25 November, 19:00: England 0 USA 0
26 November, 10:00: Tunisia 0 Australia 1
26 November, 13:00: Poland 2 Saudi Arabia 0
26 November, 16:00: France 2 Denmark 1
26 November, 19:00: Argentina 2 Mexico 0
27 November, 10:00: Japan 0 Costa Rica 1
27 November, 13:00: Belgium 0 Morocco 2
27 November, 16:00: Croatia 4 Canada 1
27 November, 19:00: Spain 1 Germany 1
28 November, 10:00: Cameroon 3 Serbia 3
28 November, 13:00: South Korea 2 Ghana 3
28 November, 16:00: Brazil 1 Switzerland 0
28 November, 19:00: Portugal 2 Uruguay 0
29 November, 15:00: Ecuador 1 Senegal 2
29 November, 15:00: Netherlands 2 Qatar 0
29 November, 19:00: Iran 0 USA 1
29 November, 19:00: England 3 Wales 0
30 November, 15:00: Tunisia 1 France 0
30 November, 15:00: Australia 1 Denmark 0
30 November, 19:00: Poland 0 Argentina 2
30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia 1 Mexico 2
1 December, 16:00: Canada 1 Morocco 2
1 December, 16:00: Croatia 0 Belgium 0
1 December, 19:00: Japan 2 Spain 1
1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica 2 Germany 4
2 December, 16:00: Ghana 0 Uruguay 2
2 December, 16:00: South Korea 2 Portugal 1
2 December, 19:00: Serbia 2 Switzerland 3
2 December, 19:00: Cameroon 1 Brazil 0
LAST 16
Saturday 3 December
Holland 3 USA 1
Argentina 2 Australia 1
Sunday 4 December
England 3 Senegal 0
France 3 Poland 1
Monday 5 December
Japan 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 3-1 on penalties)
Brazil 4 South Korea 1)
Tuesday 6 December
Morocco 0 Spain 0 (Morocco win 3-0 on penalties)
Portugual 6 Switzerland 1
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 9 December
Brazil 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 4-2 on penalties)
Holland 2 Argentina 2 (Argentina win 4-3 on penalties)
Saturday 10 December 7pm
Morocco 1 Portugal 0
England 1 France 2
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 13 December
Croatia 0 Argentina 3
Wednesday 14 December
France 2 Morocco 0
THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF
Saturday 17 December
Croatia 2 Morocco 1
WORLD CUP FINAL
Sunday 18 December
Argentina v France
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]