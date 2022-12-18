Opinion

World Cup Final Argentina v France – Who do you want to win?

Sunday 18 December and the World Cup Final is here.

The tournament kicking off exactly four weeks ago and after 63 matches (see below), today sees the very final game of the tournament.

So much debate this past month on what has happened on and off the pitch but this is all about the final two teams that remain.

Argentina v Holland, who do you want to win this World Cup Final?

All direct Newcastle United and England interest has now faded.

So we are running this quick poll to gauge where Newcastle fans would like to see the trophy end up, or possibly where they would least like to see it go…

We will bring the results ahead of kick-off.

All 64 Qatar World Cup games:

GROUP MATCHES

21 November, 13:00: England 6 Iran 2

20 November, 16:00: Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

21 November, 10:00: Senegal 0 Netherlands 2

21 November, 19:00: USA 1 Wales 1

22 November, 10:00: Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

22 November, 13:00: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0

22 November, 16:00: Mexico 0 Poland 0

22 November, 19:00: France 4 Australia 1

23 November, 10:00: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

23 November, 13:00: Germany 1 Japan 2

23 November, 16:00: Spain 7 Costa Rica 0

23 November, 19:00: Belgium 1 Canada 0

24 November, 10:00: Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

24 November, 16:00: Portugal 3 Ghana 2

24 November, 19:00: Brazil 2 Serbia 0

25 November, 10:00: Wales 0 Iran 2

25 November, 13:00: Qatar 1 Senegal 3

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1

25 November, 19:00: England 0 USA 0

26 November, 10:00: Tunisia 0 Australia 1

26 November, 13:00: Poland 2 Saudi Arabia 0

26 November, 16:00: France 2 Denmark 1

26 November, 19:00: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

27 November, 10:00: Japan 0 Costa Rica 1

27 November, 13:00: Belgium 0 Morocco 2

27 November, 16:00: Croatia 4 Canada 1

27 November, 19:00: Spain 1 Germany 1

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon 3 Serbia 3

28 November, 13:00: South Korea 2 Ghana 3

28 November, 16:00: Brazil 1 Switzerland 0

28 November, 19:00: Portugal 2 Uruguay 0

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador 1 Senegal 2

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands 2 Qatar 0

29 November, 19:00: Iran 0 USA 1

29 November, 19:00: England 3 Wales 0

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia 1 France 0

30 November, 15:00: Australia 1 Denmark 0

30 November, 19:00: Poland 0 Argentina 2

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia 1 Mexico 2

1 December, 16:00: Canada 1 Morocco 2

1 December, 16:00: Croatia 0 Belgium 0

1 December, 19:00: Japan 2 Spain 1

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica 2 Germany 4

2 December, 16:00: Ghana 0 Uruguay 2

2 December, 16:00: South Korea 2 Portugal 1

2 December, 19:00: Serbia 2 Switzerland 3

2 December, 19:00: Cameroon 1 Brazil 0

LAST 16

Saturday 3 December

Holland 3 USA 1

Argentina 2 Australia 1

Sunday 4 December

England 3 Senegal 0

France 3 Poland 1

Monday 5 December

Japan 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 3-1 on penalties)

Brazil 4 South Korea 1)

Tuesday 6 December

Morocco 0 Spain 0 (Morocco win 3-0 on penalties)

Portugual 6 Switzerland 1

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 9 December

Brazil 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 4-2 on penalties)

Holland 2 Argentina 2 (Argentina win 4-3 on penalties)

Saturday 10 December 7pm

Morocco 1 Portugal 0

England 1 France 2

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 13 December

Croatia 0 Argentina 3

Wednesday 14 December

France 2 Morocco 0

THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF

Saturday 17 December

Croatia 2 Morocco 1

WORLD CUP FINAL

Sunday 18 December

Argentina v France

