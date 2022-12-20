News

Wor Flags – Ask for Newcastle United fans help tonight against Bournemouth

One of the many positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, was the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays once again part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of the 2022/23 season, Wor Flags invited all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays by setting up a regular monthly donation to assist in funding them. See below how to get involved.

However, as well as cash, Wor Flags are asking other Newcastle United fans to help them tonight in a more hands on way.

This game against Bournemouth sees NUFC back in action for the first time since the Qatar World Cup break.

Via their social media accounts, Wor Flags have reached out for help tonight to supporters, specifically those who are in the North West Corner (where Milburn meets Leazes):

‘MATCHDAY!!!!!

We have something big planned in the North West corner of the stadium tonight.

If sat there, it needs to remain static so please assist with that.

Elsewhere, plenty of flags on seats and big wavers in the walkways.

Get involved if you can.

We’d really appreciate some help on the big wavers on the walkways. Many of them stay on the ground which is a shame, so if you can help us it’ll make the stadium look fantastic!

HOWAY THE LADS!!!!!’

The Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up earlier this year to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that including The Mag, there are currently 1,301 Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other supporters would like to commit as well.

