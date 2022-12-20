Opinion

Why beating Bournemouth is vital for Newcastle in Premier League just as much as for Carabao Cup

Bournemouth are the visitors tonight.

Newcastle United return to competitive action after a 38 days enforced break.

It was Chelsea who visited last, that 1-0 home victory sealing third place in the Premier League at Christmas AND a nine points gap to Graham Potter’s side.

For me, this Bournemouth match is just as important for our Premier League hopes as it is for NUFC’s Carabao Cup chances.

Winning is a nice habit to develop.

On the other hand, failing to win can soon become addictive.

It is 111 days since Newcastle United last lost a football match, that travesty at Anfield.

Remarkably, these past 225 days have seen Eddie Howe’s side lose only one competitive match.

You have to go back 226 days for the 5-0 loss at The Etihad, the last game NUFC lost before the one away at Liverpool.

As you all know, Eddie and his players put together a remarkable run of form before the World Cup. The results caught up with the encouraging performances and Newcastle United went from having been a team that wasn’t losing, to a side that couldn’t stop winning.

Nine games (all competitions) played and eight wins and one draw, no defeats.

It was never going to be straightforward picking up the thread after this mid-season World Cup BUT it is vital that Newcastle United do. Both for (obviously) our cup hopes tonight AND the Premier League restart on Monday.

In case you didn’t know, it is 90 minutes tonight and then straight to penalties, no extra time. Good news is that you are guaranteed to be back in the pub in decent time, bad news is that if you don’t do it in 90 minutes (and don’t lose in normal time!), you are straight into penalty lottery. I don’t think any of us want to be relying on Nick Pope to save three penalties like he did in the last round against Palace.

The bookies see it as a pretty much sure thing, Newcastle United are 1/4 (for those not into gambling, that means £4 on to win £1) to qualify (winning in 90 minutes or on penalties), Bournemouth are 3/1.

The Cherries gave NUFC a tough game, a draw, in September. That was actually the last game before Newcastle United went on this latest excellent nine match run of form.

Stretching it to ten has to happen tonight and I’m confident, though not complacent, that this will be the case.

I’m sure this is how Eddie Howe will be approaching tonight as well.

This run of eight wins and a draw has produced 21 goals and only four conceded.

Bournemouth had a bit of a bizarre run leading up to the World Cup. They lost four in the row in the Premier League, conceding ten goals but still scoring six.

Then their final two games before the Qatar tournament saw two wins and seven goals scored, only one conceded. They beat Everton twice, both at home, 3-0 and 4-1, one in the Premier League and the other in the Carabao Cup.

I think Eddie Howe will have his team into the visitors from the start, doing everything he can to get that first goal early, to set Newcastle United on their way to the last eight and a real morale booster for the Boxing Day Premier League restart at Leicester.

Bournemouth frustrated Newcastle in September and even took a 62nd minute lead, Alexander Isak winning a point with a penalty five minutes later.

It feels to me like the preparations have gone as well as could be expected, getting a game in at St James’ Park on Saturday hopefully setting tonight up perfectly. Whilst it sounds like Eddie Howe had all but a few of his first team squad available.

Bournemouth have been suffering badly from a virus sweeping through their squad and Newcastle United need to go at this from the start, overwhelming the visitors with the backing of 51,000+ inside SJP and just a handful of visitors high up in the Leazes.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

