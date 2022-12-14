Opinion

What would be your choice of Newcastle team v Bournemouth in Carabao Cup? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Bournemouth?

We have put together a list of the 23 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

The match of course having been pulled forward by 24 hours, now a 7.45pm kick-off on Tuesday 20 December.

We have included the full first team squad, apart from Alexander Isak, Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett who still appear to be definitely on the injured list.

Certain other players have reportedly had minor injuries / knocks but we have left those options in.

The other big factor of course is the five players who have been out at the Qatar World Cup.

Interesting to see what Eddie Howe does on Tuesday night but as a fan what would you like to happen? That final trio of World Cup players knocked out of the competition on Saturday, ten days ahead of this Bournemouth match, so at least in theory, these five players are possibilities to play in the cup match.

Considering how little they have played out there in Qatar, maybe they will be desperate to get back to playing again.

Whilst the game getting moved does mean there is one less game of recovery / preparation for those World Cup players and indeed anybody carrying a knock etc.

The move to 24 hours earlier does also mean there are now six days between this Carabao cup clash and then the Premier League game at Leicester, allowing plenty of recovery time in between.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Bournemouth on Tuesday night? Please vote now.

Thank you for voting, we will bring you the results in the very near future.

