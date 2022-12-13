Opinion

What Newcastle United fans think about Newcastle v Bournemouth getting moved to 24 hours earlier

Monday brought the shock news that the Newcastle v Bournemouth match had a new date.

A Newcastle United official announcement (see below) revealing the move from Wednesday 21 December to Tuesday 21 December.

The Newcastle v Bournemouth match moved forward 24 hours, due to the planned NHS strike action meaning the game could no longer go ahead on the Wednesday due to safety issues.

When The Mag reported this development yesterday, I was interested to read the comments from Newcastle United fans reacting to the news.

Only a minority of visitors to the site read the comments, so I thought it was worthwhile sharing the debate here…

Wor Lass 2:

‘There’s not much else the club can do. They certainly don’t want to push any fixture back. It’s a shame for any fans who are committed to travel and accommodation, although you can usually cancel/rearrange things given this amount of notice. I’m not surprised the NHS staff are striking especially given the shameful way they were treated following the pandemic.’

Matt Busby Said to Joe Harvey:

‘Industrial action is the last thing NHS workers want and the disruption should be laid firmly at the door of this corrupt and inept government of ours. I feel sorry for working class fans who are disrupted by this but it’s no worse than Rupert Murdoch d!cking us around with changes to KO times. At least this doesn’t have greed as its prime motive.’

Jodi Johnty:

‘Spot on. Remember that De Pfeffel fella (Boris Johnson) clapping the heroes at 8 oclock during the height of the pandemic. No rewards, just fake claps. Feel sorry for fans though. Travelling is already beyond a joke in this country.’

Geordie James 1892:

‘Doesn’t affect me in the slightest but this is shocking from the perspective of a Bournemouth fan.’

Glasgow Mag:

‘What about hotels, train tickets etc…I must admit I think I’m going to leave buying tickets for a while as now been affected 4 times this season with strikes etc’

Lukitas:

‘Sorry to hear that. What a pain. It’s become a familiar story recently. Lots of fans being let down.’

Patrick:

‘Yep – its messed up my travel plans and cost quite a few ££££ in cancellation fees, plus I miss the game as I can’t make the Tuesday.’

The Sensible Monk:

‘Really feel for the Bournemouth fans who have booked trains and hotels and had their X Mas ruined. If people die as a result of this industrial action I really hope the ones on strike are held accountable and brought through the courts to face justice. Yes this government is a pathetic waste of space who have allowed the energy and fuel companies to print their own profits up to 9 billion a quarter. They are doubling their profits at the pumps. However anyone who stands by and lets a man, woman or children die is not a human being.’

Weyhhadaway:

‘Get a grip fool. Healthcare workers will not let anyone die. Your demonization of working people fits right into the government and industry narrative.’

Matt Busby Said to Joe Harvey:

‘He’s deluded.’

Quinn The Eskimo:

‘No one is going to be left to die. You have no idea of what’s going on in the NHS. People are dying as a direct result of this government’s actions and staff are being worked to the bone. The NHS is quite literally the worst employer in the Western world, ruthlessly exploiting their monopoly position with regard to their workforce.’

GToon:

‘That’s a disgraceful comment. Your view of employees is better suited to the Victorian era.’

Jon James:

‘See the government on that not the workers.’

Eli Salinas:

Excellent, a bit of politics. Just what we need coming out of Qatar.

Weyhhadaway:

‘Healthcare workers of all trades are abused because of their vocation, their employers know they won’t put lives at risk. Making this “strike” merely symbolic. They deserve every penny they are asking for. If we have to make a few changes to our personal time then whoopy doo.’

My view…

Interesting comments above and obviously not a great situation for anybody, especially the NHS staff who have been so badly treated for years by this government.

With how the situation stood yesterday, for Newcastle United (and Bournemouth and the football authorities etc, as clearly they will have been involved as well in making this decision) their only choice was to move it.

Southampton were forced to do the exact same thing with their Carabao Cup game against Lincoln and I guess that the hope would have been that there might have been a settlement reached, preventing the strike. After all, over the border in Scotland they have averted a strike, by reaching agreement with the NHS workers.

However, the Conservative government are seemingly intent on this strike happening south of the border for political purposes and are refusing to negotiate with the NHS staff.

So a strike it is and all kinds of impacts elsewhere due to that, including football matches having to be moved.

NUFC official announcement on Newcastle v Bournemouth match – 12 December 2022:

‘Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie with Bournemouth has been brought forward by 24 hours due to planned NHS strike action on Wednesday, 21st December.

United had been set to face the Cherries at St. James’ Park a week on Wednesday but due to the planned action – which affects North East Ambulance Service, the club’s long-standing provider of ambulances, paramedics and match command – the game will now be played a day earlier on Tuesday, 20th December with kick-off set for 7:45pm.

The planned strike action has significant safety implications on the club’s matchday medical provisions.

Local authority have informed the club that even if private ambulance service provision was secured for the fixture, medical and safety protocols – including the major incident plan and the spectator safety medical plan – would need to be reviewed and redrafted with any new medical provider and presented to the Safety Advisory Group for approval. This process would be unlikely to be completed satisfactorily within the timeframe available.

In order to effectively plan and resource for the safety of all supporters attending the fixture, and to give fans of both clubs as much notice as possible of the change in circumstances, the decision has been made to move the game to Tuesday night. All tickets purchased for the match will still be valid.

Further details regarding ticket refunds will be confirmed in due course.’

Complete updated Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

