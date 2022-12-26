Opinion

What matters more to Newcastle United fans – 3 Premier League wins or 2 Cup victories?

After the Qatar World Cup, we are now heading back into the Newcastle United Premier League season.

An ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Rex N:

What would have been a perfect NUFC Christmas present to unwrap?

Let’s go for a late Christmas and some of the best free agents to sign pre-contracts in January.

Next five games are Leicester, Arsenal and Leeds in Premier League, then Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup and Leicester in Carabao Cup. A straight choice, would you rather win the two cup games and 0 PL points, or 9 PL points and lose the two cup games?

Tough one but on balance, look to the future.

Arsenal could turn out to be a six pointer for the title.

In any event, nine points in the league and Champions League qualification increases investment potential in the squad next season, so reluctantly opting for the league wins.

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2023…

Do the double over Arsenal

Tickets for a League Cup final which includes us

Tickets for an FA Cup final that includes us

How was the World Cup for you?

The surprises were welcome.

When you put aside the corruption surrounding the last two World Cups, football was a winner.

The best part is our players came out without major injury.

If Eddie Howe left Newcastle United, which manager who was at the Qatar World Cup would you like to replace him?

The obvious one is Walid Redragui who has made history, followed by Zlatko Dalic for his overachievement.

However, when you look at what local lad, John Herdman has achieved with the resources available to him, he becomes my choice.

Having said that I would love to see Southgate given a 10 year contract for England, by which time Eddie might be ready to take on the national role.

Is it the right decision to keep Gareth Southgate as England manager?

Given the answer above, absolutely. On second thoughts, give him a 20 year contract.

However, Steve Bruce is recognised as a brilliant manager by the English media.

One England player (apart form Bellingham, who would be probably the automatic choice for most) who was at the World Cup, to sign for Newcastle, who would it be?

Eddie seems to like Maddison, so I trust his judgement.

A player who you hadn’t previously heard of, or at least considered, who impressed you at the World Cup and you’d like Newcastle to sign?

There were a few to be fair.

It becomes a tough choice between Goncarlo Ramos and Enzo Fernandez, both young players who seem to fit into current strategy.

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

Try to control my excitement.

I always break resolutions within a week anyway.

Win the Carabao / League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

Champions League spot, please.

Newcastle United had the third best form in the Premier League in the first half of 2022, NUFC have the third best form in the Premier League so far in the second half of 2022, are Newcastle United the third best team / squad in the Premier League?

On paper, no. Others have more depth.

What we have is the glue, aka Eddie Howe, that sticks it all together.

Three words to sum up what has happened since 7 October 2021?

Eddie Howe wonderland

Having got into this current situation, if Newcastle United now ended up not qualifying for Europe (and didn’t win any trophies), would this season be a failure?

The aim was top 10. Our expectations have been raised. Ultimately we are prone to potential injuries in a vital position.

The way we play has generated respect. I’m fudging…but more to the point would be why we might slip that far back from where we are now?

Let’s just say it would be a learning opportunity.

Having now experienced a mid-season World Cup, how would you feel if another one happened in the future?

Indifferent.

